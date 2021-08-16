Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatcher

By Timeform
19:58 · MON August 16, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

Lady Amalthea

Third, 6f handicap, Catterick, Monday 16 August

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

This handicap was run at a sound gallop and, in truth, the winner was always in command despite only prevailing by a neck, just some late idling allowing the runner-up to get as close as he did. The horse to take out of the race, though, is the third, Lady Amalthea, who very much caught the eye in the closing stages.

Back under a fully-fledged rider, she belatedly proved herself just as effective on turf after all, doing particularly well to finish as close as she did under the circumstances. Hollie Doyle had no option but to drop her out from a wide draw at the start, and as a result of how the race panned out, Lady Amalthea still had plenty to do a furlong out. She finished with a real flourish from there, though, and she is one to be interested in from this lowly mark. Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam is in good form at present and it will be interesting to see where Lady Amalthea turns up next, well up to winning races on this evidence, particularly if switched to a more galloping track.

