Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Last Crusader, a 150,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, had presumably been showing plenty at home for Karl Burke as he holds a Gimcrack entry and was sent off the 11/10 favourite on debut at Ayr. His supporters would have had a few anxious moments as the runner-up Claim The Stars wasn't stopping inside the final furlong, but Last Crusader stayed on powerfully close home to win by a cosy neck.
Claim The Stars had the benefit of a couple of runs under his belt and was given a well-judged front-running ride along the standside rail, so it is to Last Crusader's credit that he was able to get on top inside the final 50 yards. The highly regarded Last Crusader is better than the bare form would suggest and he is entitled to improve for the experience, so he should take some beating under a penalty in a novice next time, while his Gimcrack entry suggests connections expect him to make an impact at a higher level.
