Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

Kettle Hill finished with a flourish to get within a head of Garden Oasis at York and he was only beaten on the nod by the same horse at Ripon on Monday, pulling clear of the remainder in the style of a well-handicapped performer worth keeping on the right side.
Kettle Hill was again strong in the finish at Ripon and very much left the impression that there's more to come when he steps up in trip to beyond a mile. He will go up in the weights for this narrow defeat but he is lightly raced, well bred and in excellent hands with William Haggas, so it would be little surprise if he continues to progress and remains a step ahead of the assessor.
