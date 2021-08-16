Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

By Timeform
18:56 · MON August 30, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

Kettle Hill

Second, 1m handicap, Ripon, Monday 30 August

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Kettle Hill finished with a flourish to get within a head of Garden Oasis at York and he was only beaten on the nod by the same horse at Ripon on Monday, pulling clear of the remainder in the style of a well-handicapped performer worth keeping on the right side.

Kettle Hill was again strong in the finish at Ripon and very much left the impression that there's more to come when he steps up in trip to beyond a mile. He will go up in the weights for this narrow defeat but he is lightly raced, well bred and in excellent hands with William Haggas, so it would be little surprise if he continues to progress and remains a step ahead of the assessor.

August 23-29 - Alhezabr can gain compensation

August 16-22 - Jewel Maker back on a decent mark

August 9-15 - Shouldering one to keep on side

August 2-8 - Girl On Film could be one to watch

July 26-August 1 - Boundless Power looks capable of better still

July 19- 25 - Cliffs of Capri one to note for the Golden Mile

July 12- 18 - Riches And Rubies will improve for a longer trip

July 5- 11 - Hurricane Ivor remains a sprinter to be positive about

June 28-July 4 - Maglev one to note moving forward for William Haggas

June 21-27 - Clive Cox's juvenile Codify has more to offer in future

June 14-20 - Naval Crown is a horse to take forward from Royal Ascot

June 7-13 - Night Hunter caught the eye at Leicester

May 31-June 6 - To Be Wild was among the latest horses to take the eye

May 24-30 - Eyecatchers from Timeform including Bernardo O'Reilly

May 17-23 - Check out the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including Bezzas Lad

May 10-16 - Including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon

