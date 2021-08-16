Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The opening fillies' nursery at Leicester on Monday appeals as form to view positively given that the first three home were all handicap debutantes, while the fourth had run well to be placed over course and distance on her previous start.

The runner-up, Glasstrees, was sent off at 50/1 having made little impact in maidens, but she showed much improved form at Leicester and has clearly gone handicapping from a fair mark. Glasstrees was beaten only half a length by Build Me Up - a £130,000 purchase at the breeze-ups earlier this year - and she looks up to winning a nursery, particularly as she will be eligible for weaker contests than this.