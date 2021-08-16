Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Speycaster was tight enough in the betting for his debut on heavy ground at Sandown earlier this month but he looked badly in need of the experience and made no impression.
He was much easier to back here, but he left his debut form well behind, while promising that he has even more to offer. He is bred more for stamina than speed and he strongly left the impression he will be seen to much better effect when moving up to a mile and a quarter.
Speycaster broke well enough but was unable to go the gallop set by the odds-on favourite in the first half of the race, but he started to make headway approaching the straight and stayed on well under a moderate ride to be never nearer than at the finish.
He is worth marking up from the position he came from and is one to be interested in once moving up in trip, very much the type to progress in middle-distance handicaps as a three-year-old.
