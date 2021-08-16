Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Boundless Ocean doesn't jump off the page looking at his pedigree but he attracted support on debut and looked the likeliest winner for most of the race.
He was soon in a prominent position and raced close up to the pace for much of the way, produced to lead entering the final furlong but collared only close home by another promising newcomer who came from much further back.
Boundless Ocean is entered in the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday and, while that might be a step too far and too soon, he looks a banker for a maiden before the year is out.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Jonjo O'Neill's Prince Escalus was an unlucky loser at Wetherby on Wednesday and he could well make amends next time out.
Dropped to a bare two miles for the first time since novice hurdling, he showed he had the speed for the test at a flat track on good ground and he would've won but for hanging right before the turn for home.
He almost got back up in the shadow of the post once headed but his trainer can take plenty of positives from this display - notably his jumping at a good pace which bodes well.
He'll have options now but stiffer tests of stamina - whether over this trip at a tougher track or back up in distance - can see him get in the winners' enclosure for the first time over fences.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Adam West's Gilbert was under pressure a long way out in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Nursery Handicap at Leicester but he stuck on nicely for a never-nearer fourth.
The ground had dried out to good to soft which went against him, as his previous improvement at Brighton had come on soft conditions, and a return to more testing ground in the next few weeks should be of a benefit to him.
Presumably he will be out again before the turf season ends, given his apparent preference for softer turf, and while he very much looks to have the stamina for a mile at this stage he could well drop back to seven as long as conditions were in his favour.
There's a 0-60 nursery back at Leicester later this month (October 25) which could well appeal to connections if the weather has turned nasty by then.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
William Haggas' beautifully-bred Sareeha was punted on debut but those who followed the money knew their fate pretty early as she was slowly from the stalls and immediately tight for room.
Cieren Fallon had a bit of a job waking her up from her slumber and as they went into the first turn she had all of her rivals in front of her.
The front four home all raced prominently and ultimately it was Thunder Queen, who had sat just off the pace, who came to collar Janaat on the line, but Sareeha could be spotted doing some really encouraging late work without being overly knocked about.
She'll be much wiser for this introduction and winning something similar could be a formality in the coming weeks.
October 4 - October 10 - Boardman to pop up soon
September 27 - October 3 - Ibiza Rocks back to form
September 20-26 - Tenebrism a very exciting prospect
September 13-19 - Witch Hunter shapes well on debut
September 6-12 - Stone Age has more to offer
August 30- September 5 - Kettle Hill needs a step up in trip
August 23-29 - Alhezabr can gain compensation
August 16-22 - Jewel Maker back on a decent mark
August 9-15 - Shouldering one to keep on side
August 2-8 - Girl On Film could be one to watch
July 26-August 1 - Boundless Power looks capable of better still
July 19- 25 - Cliffs of Capri one to note for the Golden Mile
July 12- 18 - Riches And Rubies will improve for a longer trip
July 5- 11 - Hurricane Ivor remains a sprinter to be positive about
June 28-July 4 - Maglev one to note moving forward for William Haggas
June 21-27 - Clive Cox's juvenile Codify has more to offer in future
June 14-20 - Naval Crown is a horse to take forward from Royal Ascot
June 7-13 - Night Hunter caught the eye at Leicester
May 31-June 6 - To Be Wild was among the latest horses to take the eye
May 24-30 - Eyecatchers from Timeform including Bernardo O'Reilly
May 17-23 - Check out the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including Bezzas Lad
May 10-16 - Including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon