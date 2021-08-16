Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Timeform Eyecatchers of the Day: Boundless Ocean

By Timeform
19:37 · THU October 14, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Thursday

BOUNDLESS OCEAN

Second, 7f maiden, Curragh, Thursday October 14

Boundless Ocean doesn't jump off the page looking at his pedigree but he attracted support on debut and looked the likeliest winner for most of the race.

He was soon in a prominent position and raced close up to the pace for much of the way, produced to lead entering the final furlong but collared only close home by another promising newcomer who came from much further back.

Boundless Ocean is entered in the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday and, while that might be a step too far and too soon, he looks a banker for a maiden before the year is out.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday

PRINCE ESCALUS

Second, 1m7f handicap chase, Wetherby, Wednesday October 13

Jonjo O'Neill's Prince Escalus was an unlucky loser at Wetherby on Wednesday and he could well make amends next time out.

Dropped to a bare two miles for the first time since novice hurdling, he showed he had the speed for the test at a flat track on good ground and he would've won but for hanging right before the turn for home.

He almost got back up in the shadow of the post once headed but his trainer can take plenty of positives from this display - notably his jumping at a good pace which bodes well.

He'll have options now but stiffer tests of stamina - whether over this trip at a tougher track or back up in distance - can see him get in the winners' enclosure for the first time over fences.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

GILBERT

Fourth, 1m nursery, Leicester, Tuesday October 12

Adam West's Gilbert was under pressure a long way out in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Nursery Handicap at Leicester but he stuck on nicely for a never-nearer fourth.

The ground had dried out to good to soft which went against him, as his previous improvement at Brighton had come on soft conditions, and a return to more testing ground in the next few weeks should be of a benefit to him.

Presumably he will be out again before the turf season ends, given his apparent preference for softer turf, and while he very much looks to have the stamina for a mile at this stage he could well drop back to seven as long as conditions were in his favour.

There's a 0-60 nursery back at Leicester later this month (October 25) which could well appeal to connections if the weather has turned nasty by then.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SAREEHA

Fifth, 6f novice stakes, Wolverhampton, Monday October 11

William Haggas' beautifully-bred Sareeha was punted on debut but those who followed the money knew their fate pretty early as she was slowly from the stalls and immediately tight for room.

Cieren Fallon had a bit of a job waking her up from her slumber and as they went into the first turn she had all of her rivals in front of her.

The front four home all raced prominently and ultimately it was Thunder Queen, who had sat just off the pace, who came to collar Janaat on the line, but Sareeha could be spotted doing some really encouraging late work without being overly knocked about.

She'll be much wiser for this introduction and winning something similar could be a formality in the coming weeks.

Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

