We’re in a high-class era of middle-distance horses in Europe, and Thundering On has put herself on the fringes of the top echelon of them with her really impressive success in the Betfred Oaks.

It’s possible to pick holes in the form, the only horse with previous classic form Venetian Lace clearly didn’t stay stepping up from the 1000 Guineas and the favourite Amelia Earhart was underwhelming, but Thundering On and Legacy Link had both improved in stepping up to a mile-and-a-quarter when winning their respective trials and, with stamina elements in both of their pedigrees, it’s reasonable to think both improved significantly further in coming clear of the rest in a well-run Oaks, the winner earning a provisional Timeform rating of 124.

There are those famous moments in big races that are at least as striking as the result itself – think the way Frankel cruised up to St Nicholas Abbey and Farhh in the Juddmonte International or Sariska cantering into the Irish Oaks before Jamie Spencer gestured to Fran Berry on the runner-up – and there was not just one but two striking moments in this.

First when Legacy Link and Thundering On began to cut through the field three furlongs out and then when the winner loomed up to the runner-up over a furlong out while still on the bridle. It was clearly the plan to hold onto her for as long as possible, stamina for a stiff mile-and-a-half unknown, but she answered in the affirmative, shooting past and extending clear all the way to the line. It’s not stretching things to say she’d be a threat to any of the top middle-distance horses in Europe with her age and sex allowances, and still just five runs into her career, too.