Richard Fahey Betfred Derby Festival runners at Epsom Friday and Saturday

Our columnist has a couple of interesting runners at the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom on Friday.

Friday runners HAVE SECRET – 15:15 Epsom

He is as high in the ratings as he’s been off a handicap mark of 95 but I’ve been very pleased to see the rain at Epsom this week, as he loves softer ground. He hasn’t had many opportunities to run on it and he’s in as good a form as he’s ever been in his life. His win at Pontefract, his close-up fifth at York, great form, and I'd love juice in the ground. Last year he missed the break and you needed to be up with the pace, so I’d ignore that run, I’ve no reason to believe he won’t handle the track. BRAGBOR – 16:40 Epsom

He drops in trip to a mile and a bit in the HKJC World Pool Handicap and I’m really looking forward to seeing him back in distance. He’s been working very well at home, perhaps he does need further but from what I’ve seen he’s got plenty of speed so we’re back to basics here. He’s very fit and very well, a strong pace will suit him and he could be fairly handicapped off 89. His work is good. He doesn’t work like a slow horse, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.