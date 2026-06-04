Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Our star columnist Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey Betfred Derby Festival runners at Epsom Friday and Saturday

Horse Racing
Thu June 04, 2026 · 3h ago

Our columnist has a couple of interesting runners at the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom on Friday.

Friday runners

HAVE SECRET – 15:15 Epsom

He is as high in the ratings as he’s been off a handicap mark of 95 but I’ve been very pleased to see the rain at Epsom this week, as he loves softer ground. He hasn’t had many opportunities to run on it and he’s in as good a form as he’s ever been in his life. His win at Pontefract, his close-up fifth at York, great form, and I'd love juice in the ground. Last year he missed the break and you needed to be up with the pace, so I’d ignore that run, I’ve no reason to believe he won’t handle the track.

BRAGBOR – 16:40 Epsom

He drops in trip to a mile and a bit in the HKJC World Pool Handicap and I’m really looking forward to seeing him back in distance. He’s been working very well at home, perhaps he does need further but from what I’ve seen he’s got plenty of speed so we’re back to basics here. He’s very fit and very well, a strong pace will suit him and he could be fairly handicapped off 89. His work is good. He doesn’t work like a slow horse, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

Saturday runners

Will appear here on Friday...

More to read on the Betfred Derby

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING