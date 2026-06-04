Richard Fahey Betfred Derby Festival runners at Epsom Friday and Saturday

Our columnist has a couple of interesting runners at the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom on Friday.
Friday runners
HAVE SECRET – 15:15 Epsom
He is as high in the ratings as he’s been off a handicap mark of 95 but I’ve been very pleased to see the rain at Epsom this week, as he loves softer ground. He hasn’t had many opportunities to run on it and he’s in as good a form as he’s ever been in his life. His win at Pontefract, his close-up fifth at York, great form, and I'd love juice in the ground. Last year he missed the break and you needed to be up with the pace, so I’d ignore that run, I’ve no reason to believe he won’t handle the track.
BRAGBOR – 16:40 Epsom
He drops in trip to a mile and a bit in the HKJC World Pool Handicap and I’m really looking forward to seeing him back in distance. He’s been working very well at home, perhaps he does need further but from what I’ve seen he’s got plenty of speed so we’re back to basics here. He’s very fit and very well, a strong pace will suit him and he could be fairly handicapped off 89. His work is good. He doesn’t work like a slow horse, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.
Saturday runners
Will appear here on Friday...
More to read on the Betfred Derby
- Horse-by-horse guide and Nic Doggett verdict
- Betfred Derby preview Podcast
- Weekend View from Andrew Asquith
- Stamina is key according to Simon Holt
- What do pedigrees say and who will stay best?
- Timeform's Derby greats down the years
- Frankel holds the key to Epsom glory
- Egypt the each-way play according to Alex Hammond
- The "most thrilling 90 minutes in horseracing"?
- Aidan O'Brien's unshakeable faith in Pierre Bonnard
- Final field of 14 and Derby draw details
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