Richard Fahey Betfred Derby Festival runners at Epsom and elsewhere on Saturday

Our columnist gives us the lowdown on his team of runners this weekend including on the quality Derby day card at Epsom.

Saturday runners Epsom 13:30 Golden Mind

He’s got to step up on what he’s shown but it’s horses for courses and he ran well at the meeting last year. Soft ground will help him as he needs to be at his very best to be competitive but we’re hoping he runs well. 15:15 Stormy Impact

She won the three-year-old division of this last season but I’m a little worried about the five furlongs for her. She looks like she wants six now but as a course and distance winner we thought we’d give her a chance. 15:15 Vintage Clarets

I think he’s very well handicapped at the moment, will like the ground and he just needs a little luck. I’m happy with the draw for him too. He ran in this race a couple of years ago and the stalls didn’t open so it feels like we're on a retrieval mission. It wouldn’t be a shock if he ran well. 17:55 Strike Red

He was a little disappointing at Thirsk the other day but the owner loves this meeting and the horse has run here the last three years. It’s a typical Epsom sprint and you need luck and to be in the right place. I hope he is.

Musselburgh 15:28 Golden Palace

She’s a tough filly to find a race for - we’re just trying to get some black type. There’s just a little question if she gets seven furlongs but if she is going to get it anywhere then its here. She’s in very good form and we’re very happy with her. 16:45 Kind Touch

It’s his first run of the year. I’m just a little worried the five at Musselburgh might be a tad sharp for him but he needs a third run to get into the better races. He’s doing his best and he’s fit and well; we’ll see what happens.

Doncaster 15:45 Blue Icon

He looks like he might be one for handicaps but ran OK here the first time and the step up in trip will suit him. 17:00 Ziggy’s Angel

He’s been a disappointing horse and it would be great to just see him show something again and take a step back in the right direction.

Lingfield 20:10 Monsieur Kodi