Check out our team's 1-2-3-4-5 predictions for Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree.
Dan Barber
1 Johnnywho
2 I Am Maximus
3 Jagwar
4 Captain Cody
5 Stellar Story
Oli Bell
1 Jagwar
2 Gerri Colombe
3 Grangeclare West
4 Champ Kiely
5 I Am Maximus
Fran Berry
1 Grangeclare West
2 Jagwar
3 Oscars Brother
4 I Am Maximus
5 Gerri Colombe
Matt Brocklebank
1 Lecky Watson
2 Gorgeous Tom
3 Oscars Brother
4 Imperial Saint
5 I Am Maximus
Ed Chamberlin
1 Grangeclare West
2 Monty's Star
3 I Am Maximus
4 Jordans
5 Gorgeous Tom
Vicki Gibbins
1 Grangeclare West
2 Three Card Brag
3 I Am Maximus
4 Champ Kiely
5 Mr Vango
Daryl Jacob
1 Johnnywho
2 I Am Maximus
3 Oscars Brother
4 Iroko
5 Banbridge
Ben Linfoot
1 Monty's Star
2. Jordans
3. Grangeclare West
4. Quai De Bourbon
5. Oscars Brother
David Massey
1 Monty's Star
2 Grangeclare West
3 Three Card Brag
4 Favori De Champdou
5 Gorgeous Tom
Billy Nash
1 Grangeclare West
2 I Am Maximus
3 Johnnywho
4 Spanish Harlem
5 Monty's Star
David Ord
1 Iroko
2 Johnnywho
3 Gorgeous Tom
4 I Am Maximus
5 Favori De Champdou
Phil Turner
1 Perceval Legallois
2 I Am Maximus
3 Jagwar
4 Johnnywho
5 Gorgeous Tom
More Randox Grand National features and previews
- Randox Grand National racecard, odds and video form (16:00 Aintree)
- Horse-by-horse guide to the final field
- Punting Pointers: Our Grand National shortlist
- Weekend View: Johnny the one for Aintree
- How to pick the Grand National winner and how different is the race now?
- The best Grand National performances on Timeform ratings
- Grand National fences: How they've shaped the race
- JockeyBox: Willie and Patrick Mullins reflections
- Simon Holt: The art of commentating on the National
- The remarkable story of Spanish Steps
- John Ingles: Remembering Red Marauder's remarkable win in the mud
- Alex Hammond Grand National Blog
- Patrick Mullins: National outsider 'catches the eye'
- Who are the main British hopes?
- 2026 Grand National preview podcast
- Dan Skelton: My Aintree squad