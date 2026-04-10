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Patrick and Willie Mullins celebrate after Nick Rockett's Grand National victory
Who will be celebrating this year?

Randox Grand National tips: Sporting Life and Timeform team's 1-2-3-4-5 verdicts

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri April 10, 2026 · 1h ago

Check out our team's 1-2-3-4-5 predictions for Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Dan Barber

1 Johnnywho
2 I Am Maximus
3 Jagwar
4 Captain Cody
5 Stellar Story

Oli Bell

1 Jagwar
2 Gerri Colombe
3 Grangeclare West
4 Champ Kiely
5 I Am Maximus

Fran Berry

1 Grangeclare West
2 Jagwar
3 Oscars Brother
4 I Am Maximus
5 Gerri Colombe

Matt Brocklebank

1 Lecky Watson
2 Gorgeous Tom
3 Oscars Brother
4 Imperial Saint
5 I Am Maximus

Ed Chamberlin

1 Grangeclare West
2 Monty's Star
3 I Am Maximus
4 Jordans
5 Gorgeous Tom

https://skybet.com/horse-racing/aintree-11th-apr/r-7%7C35467475.1500

Vicki Gibbins

1 Grangeclare West
2 Three Card Brag
3 I Am Maximus
4 Champ Kiely
5 Mr Vango

Daryl Jacob

1 Johnnywho
2 I Am Maximus
3 Oscars Brother
4 Iroko
5 Banbridge

Ben Linfoot

1 Monty's Star
2. Jordans
3. Grangeclare West
4. Quai De Bourbon
5. Oscars Brother

David Massey

1 Monty's Star
2 Grangeclare West
3 Three Card Brag
4 Favori De Champdou
5 Gorgeous Tom

Billy Nash

1 Grangeclare West
2 I Am Maximus
3 Johnnywho
4 Spanish Harlem
5 Monty's Star

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David Ord

1 Iroko
2 Johnnywho
3 Gorgeous Tom
4 I Am Maximus
5 Favori De Champdou

Phil Turner

1 Perceval Legallois
2 I Am Maximus
3 Jagwar
4 Johnnywho
5 Gorgeous Tom

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