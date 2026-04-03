Sporting Life Racing Podcast: The 2026 Randox Grand National

David Ord is joined by Patrick Mullins, Daryl Jacob, Phil Turner and Michael Shinners in the Aintree weighing room to talk all things Grand National.
The two Grand National winning riders - that's Mullins and Jacob - reminisce about their famous Aintree successes, while Shinners talks with the latter about the shape of this year's race.
Timeform's Turner talks Irish domination and the modern nature of the race, while in part three Patrick also goes through this year's formidable challenge from the Mullins stable.
The podcast is available with several providers including Spotify and Youtube.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
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