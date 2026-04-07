Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond reveals her Randox Grand National tip for Saturday in her latest blog.
Can Willie Mullins become the first trainer to win the Grand National three years in a row?
Let’s be honest, there isn’t much Willie can’t do. I hope he does anyway because my main pick is one of his runners.
Who do you feel is the most likely winner of the great race on Saturday?
Tying in with the first question, I’ve finally fallen on the side of Scottish National winner CAPTAIN CODY. Mullins has shorter priced horses in the market including the last two winners, I Am Maximus (6/1 fav with Sky Bet on Saturday) and Nick Rockett (14/1), but this horse has an attractive weight (10 stone 10lbs) and I hope the return to a sounder racing surface will see him back to his best. He ran in the Bobbyjo last time out and that race is usually a good pointer to the National and although he was only 5th there, and 33-lengths behind stablemate Grangeclare West (8/1 second fav), the heavy ground wouldn’t have been ideal, and besides that wasn’t his A-race. Statistically, he’s the right age at 8 and he’s a thorough stayer. He’s 16/1 with Sky Bet.
Is there a story you’d love to see unfold at the weekend?
Sadly, I don’t think the ground will be soft enough for Mr Vango (66/1) to win, but that would be a wonderful result. Nicky Henderson has yet to win the Grand National and it would be great to see that gaping hole filled. He has one entry in the shape of Hyland (100/1), who pulled up last year, but it wouldn’t be a complete shock were he to go well. He’s not guaranteed to get in, and neither is the horse that beat him at Ascot in December, Deep Cave, but if the latter were to get in and run into the frame for trainer Christian Williams there wouldn’t be a dry eye in the house. He won over hurdles at the meeting last year and is 150/1! There may be some fun to be had having those as each way plays if they get a run.
Give us another name or two to consider running this weekend.
On the opening day Lulamba is 4/7 favourite to win the Manifesto Novices’ Chase and whilst I think he’s hard to take on, I’ll be keeping a close eye on Jax Junior (9/1) in the race. I put him up as a horse to follow at the start of the season and he’s now won three times over fences. He didn’t get optimum conditions last time out when taking on the best novice chasers in the Arkle but a step back up to 2 ½ miles will suit and trainer Lucy Wadham is in good form and celebrated a win on AW Finals Day at Newcastle on Friday. Her runners are not to be underestimated.
Jango Baie (8/11 fav) should get compensation for his excellent second place in the Gold Cup in the Bowl Chase.
Alexei at 9/1 interests me as he steps back up to 2 ½ miles in the Aintree Hurdle. He’ll enjoy conditions.
Moving onto Friday and I’ll give Wendigo one more chance when he lines up in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase. He’s 3/1 to put his fall in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham behind him.
Speaking of second or third chances, No Drama This End needs to bounce back from his lacklustre display at Cheltenham in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle and is 7/2 to do so.
I’m a fan of Wodhooh and she’s 7/4 favourite to win the Liverpool Hurdle. She’s an absolute marvel and whilst she isn’t flashy, she just gets on with the job in an unfussy way and is now 10 from 11 over hurdles.
Bass Hunter is a classy bumper performer, but he had a challenging task being the hare in the Champion Bumper, I thought he did well to hang on for third and he should run a big race for trainer Chris Gordon, who is operating at an impressive 21% strike rate for the season.
More Randox Grand National features and previews
- How to pick the Grand National winner and how different is the race now?
- The best Grand National performances on Timeform ratings
- Grand National fences: How they've shaped the race
- JockeyBox: Willie and Patrick Mullins reflections
- Simon Holt: The story of Spanish Steps
- John Ingles: Remembering Red Marauder's remarkable win in the mud
- Who are the main British hopes?
- 2026 Grand National preview podcast
- Dan Skelton: My Aintree squad
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