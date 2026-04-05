WATCH: Willie and Patrick Mullins JockeyBox on the Grand National

"I'd watched you on Burrows Saint, Rich's (Ricci) horse, and could see you travelling much easier on Burrows Saint, certainly throughout the last mile and a half," Mullins senior said to Patrick while looking back on Nick Rockett 's triumph under his son 12 months ago.

Mullins also trained the 2024 winner I Am Maximus and this week bids to become the first trainer to claim the coveted Aintree prize three times in a row.

"So I was ready for a horse to make a mistake in front of him, or something loose to cross in front of him. Or Patrick's horse to make a mistake. I was ready for all that.

"But every time my eye kept being drawn back to Patrick... he's still travelling well... still travelling well. I'm looking right, left, centre, and I don't think I had any idea - certainly from the second-last - of the other horses. As much as I was darting right and left, I was probably looking for dangers rather than our other horses.

"Someone said to me afterwards that you had five in the first seven or something and I was gobsmacked. All I knew was that we had the winner, that Patrick rode the winner, and not even the second horse, I Am Maximus - and I was watching in JP's (McManus) box! And I didn't apologise or anything.

"And I was just in a trance I think, you're always thinking of the people you'd have loved to have there, parents and everything like that. That was going through my head. I had no conception of all the other horses.

"I was just thinking get over the last, gallop away, get to the elbow and hopefully nothing will tackle you.

"That was worth watching again!"