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David Ord
David Ord on the best Grand National performances

David Ord on the best Grand National performances on Timeform ratings

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sun April 05, 2026 · 7h ago

What’s your favourite Randox Grand National memory over the years?

OK, most will be the winners you’ve backed. For example Noble Yeats, Rule The World and Auroras Encore won’t go down as great winners of the Aintree showpiece but if you were collecting afterwards you’ll have been seeking out the replays on YouTube to re-live the moment.

There are the days that will never fade, Red Rum’s third, Aldaniti and Bob Champion, Tiger Roll and just plain old AP McCoy finally winning it aboard Don’t Push It.

Rachael Blackmore and Minella Times shattering one of the last remaining glass ceilings for female jockeys, Foinavon pottering his way through the carnage to win in 1967, Devon Loch leaping the phantom fence 40 yards from the line with the 1956 race at his mercy. No wonder jockey Dick Francis later turned his hand to writing fiction.

None of the above are in our list of the very best National performances on Timeform ratings, but the below are. And, spoiler alert, plenty came in defeat.

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