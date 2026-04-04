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Tips for Aintree

Grand National Tips: How to find the Randox Grand National winner at Aintree

By Matt Brocklebank
Sporting Life Plus
Sun April 05, 2026 · 6h ago

Matt Brocklebank approaches the enviable task of trying to identify the ideal horse for a modern-day Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Find the Randox Grand National winner, they say. How do you do it, they ask.

Well, I don't, would be the obvious answer. Not the majority of the time anyway, but like I keep trying to inform members of the under-10s girls’ football side I assist with in my spare time, you’ll spend 85% of a match without the ball at your feet, so do try and have some fun just running about a bit as well as scoring the goals.

It’s the thrill of the chase that makes it, after all. I like to think they’ll manage to deduce that for themselves over time.

Granted, Noble Yeats did get one over the line at a rewarding price for the few of us who took a punt on an amateur-ridden seven-year-old novice trained by a genius a few years ago but, from a personal point of view, it had been a while between drinks.

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