2026 Randox Grand pinstickers' guide: Runners, odds, tips and betting for Aintree

David Ord is back with his horse-by-horse guide and verdict for Saturday's Randox Grand National.

Guide to the Trophy ratings 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 - Likely Winner

🏆🏆🏆🏆 - Strong each-way chance

🏆🏆🏆 - In the mix

🏆🏆 - Hail Mary territory

🏆 - See if someone will swap with you in the sweepstake

I AM MAXIMUS

No I’m Maximus – sorry no, that was Spartacus wasn’t it. This fellow is named after the character in Gladiator it seems, the one with Russell Crowe not the younger chap from Hamnet, which I’ve yet to see. He’s also on the verge of becoming an Aintree legend having won the race in 2024 and finished second behind Nick Rockett last year. He’s up a pound but heads here in much better form than 12 months ago and off the back of a blip-free preparation too. No wonder he’s ante-post favourite. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 NICK ROCKETT

Gave team Mullins the day of days last year and inspired a song from a local singer-songwriter that you might hear over the coming days. Did arrive at the top of his game in 2025 though and in sharp contrast it’s been a race against time to get him ready for Saturday. He qualified with a run on just about the final day at Downpatrick last month and it’s what he did from the second last that offers hope he’s ready to defend his crown. Bidding to become the first horse since Aldaniti to win the Nash on his second outing of the campaign. Now there was a tune – the Champions film one that is. I’ve got it on DVD somewhere. I don’t have a copy of the Nick Rockett CD sadly. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆

Patrick Mullins celebrates as Nick Rockett wins the 2025 National

BANBRIDGE

Very talented and second in ‘that’ epic King George at Kempton, he stays three miles but four-and-a-quarter? Not for me. RATING: 🏆🏆 GRANGECLARE WEST

Third last year when some felt he might even have won but for a mistake at the last. Won the Bobbyjo last time and has had a fantastic prep, so much so that Paul Townend insisted he gave him a headache over whether to stick with I Am Maximus. Lot to like. About GCW – not Paul having a headache. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆 GERRI COLOMBE

Second to Grangeclare West in the Bobbyjo and then won the race that Nick Rockett warmed up in last month. That’s a good prep but not obviously well handicapped as he bids to put Gordon Elliott alongside Ginger McCain and Fred Rimell as the most successful trainer in the history of the great race. RATING: 🏆🏆 HAITI COULEURS

He’s won an Irish and a Scottish National and is ready to have a tilt at the big one now. Bidding to give Wales a first success in the race since Kirkland in 1905 although Potters Corner did take the virtual version for the principality back in 2020 when the actual race was cancelled. I’m not sure if he had a homecoming celebration - Haiti Couleurs will if he triumphs - but he pulled up after making most of the running in the Gold Cup, would want softer ground and it will be hard to dominate this race from the front. Kirkland fans you might be able to rest easy – although to be fair you will be around 130 years old too. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆

SPILLANE’S TOWER

Jimmy Mangan and his hat would have been one of the great stories of this year’s Nash but this fella is running in Thursday’s Bowl instead. Hope he wins that. Would have loved to see him win the big one on Saturday. RATING: 🏆 FIREFOX

He's good but didn't' seem to stay three-and-a-quarter miles when sixth in the Gold Cup last time so goodness knows what he'll make of having to run another mile on top of that trip. RATING: 🏆🏆 MONTY’S STAR

He ran far better than his finishing position suggests when sixth in the Irish Gold Cup and his season has been geared around Aintree. In very good hands, touch of class and a strong traveller. He’s a big player if he stays. And he could. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆 SPANISH HARLEM

Runs for Doctor Peter Fitzgerald who founded Randox. Trained by Willie Mullins and a good winner of the Kerry National in September. His most recent form figures read a rather disturbing PUP but the U in among the Ps, was when he was about to win the Thyestes. That nearly rhymes. The worry is the last P was a lifeless run in the Bobbyjo and like Alan Partridge before him, he needs to bounce back. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆 LECKY WATSON

Won the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham last season but no impact in four Grade Ones since and then last of eight finishers in the Bobbyjo. He is trained by Willie Mullins in case you draw him in the sweepstake and need hope. So cling to that. RATING: 🏆🏆 CHAMP KIELY

Patrick Mullins likes his chance; he was a Grade One winning novice chaser last term and will appreciate the better ground at Aintree unless the Norwegians and their meteorological crystal balls are miles wide of the mark. It’s a very different test to the ones he’s been sitting for much of this campaign. If he likes it, he’s a lively outsider. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆

IROKO

A name I enjoy pronouncing and I’m hoping to cheer him home on Saturday. I think he might just win you see. Fourth last year, when shuffled too far back, he’s a more accomplished and professional horse this time around. He’s travelling better in his races and if he can sit handier on Saturday, he could be the one. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 FAVORI DE CHAMPDOU

Dave Massey likes him. He’s never ridden a Grand National winner but I’m sure he’s backed one at some stage. Gordon Elliott’s charge arrives here right at the top of his game after springing a big surprise at Leopardstown over Christmas but backing it up with a win and a second over the cross-country fences at Cheltenham the last twice. Tiger Roll he isn’t for Gigginstown and Gordon Elliott. But a leading player he is for Gigginstown and Gordon Elliott. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 THREE CARD BRAG

Didn’t seem to get home when 11th in the race last year and ten pounds higher after a good campaign this time around. I can’t play the card game nor have this fella as the National winner, but I have been wrong before you know. RATING: 🏆🏆 OSCARS BROTHER

Now this one is on the shortlist. Goodness knows what colour cap he’ll be wearing but he’s a very good novice chaser who looks to be crying out for a stamina test like this. Ran well in the Brown Advisory and while he isn’t the biggest, he’s brave, progressive and Noble Yeats smashed the glass ceiling for novices a few years back. They can win the modern Nash. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 MR VANGO

What a horse he’s been for Sarah Bradstock but unless – a, the Norwegians are miles off with their rain prediction – or b – the taps get left on overnight on Friday – he surely won’t have his ground. Recent form figures aren't inspiring either. RATING: 🏆 HIGH CLASS HERO

Looked the ideal sort for a race like his when third in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last spring but after a really encouraging return at Punchestown, has pulled up the last twice at Gowran and Naas. He is trained by Willie Mullins in case you draw him in the sweepstake and need hope. So cling to that. Hang on, I might already have said that. RATING: 🏆🏆 STELLAR STORY

Team Elliott and a talented chaser who finished third in the Bobbyjo last time. Not discounted. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆 BEAUPORT

12th in the race last year having tired after racing prominently for a long way, he’s yet to really get going this time around. Presumably Saturday has always been the plan but not easy to make a convincing case for him. RATING: 🏆

Harry Cobden wins the Scottish Grand National on Captain Cody

CAPTAIN CODY

I thought he screamed Aintree after winning the Scottish National under a wonderful Harry Cobden ride last term. Shaped with encouragement at Fairyhouse on his return but not as good since including when fifth in the Bobbyjo. But he is trained by Willie Mullins…that’s already landed hasn’t it. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆 JAGWAR

I’m not one to hold grudges but this fella took one hell of a kick at myself and three other hapless hacks on an Aintree media visit to Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero. Wish he’d just rely on mean tweets or emails like most of the others do. Wouldn’t mind but I could easily see him winning the National as he’s a strong traveller with a good finishing kick under the bonnet. The problem is the jumping and whether he’ll be able to find a rhythm over the fences that will keep him in touch. If he does, then Mr Angry could easily have his day in the sun. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS

I backed him last season when he fell at Valentines on the first circuit. He goes again but without the burden of the Ord cash. That might be all the help he needs. RATING: 🏆🏆 GORGEOUS TOM

If you have a Tom in your life, you’ll need to back this one. They’ll expect it even if the adjective, in some cases, is a little kind. Matt Brocklebank likes him, plenty of other good judges too. Couldn’t put you off even if you’ve only got a Flabby Dave on the sofa next to you. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 THE REAL WHACKER

He won the Charlie Hall at Wetherby last season but was last of five in it this time around and again failed to beat a single rival over hurdles at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. I’m struggling. RATING: 🏆

QUAI DE BOURBON

Third in last years Irish National, he was back to form with headgear applied at Leopardstown last month. Expect the cheekpieces to stay on and he’s trained by Willie Mullins. You know the drill. RATING: 🏆🏆 ANSWER TO KAYF

Fourth in the Bobbyjo and loves the mud. Won’t get that on Saturday it seems, and I do keep refreshing Norway’s finest website. RATING: 🏆 JORDANS

Finished second to Caldwell Potter in the Grade One novice chase here last season but little encouragement this term. I think you need to know a Jordan – nay like a Jordan – to be backing this one. RATING: 🏆 FINAL ORDERS

A dual winner over the Cheltenham cross-country fences this term and too good for Favori De Champdou at the Fez. Lot to like but he did take a heavy fall at Valentines on his only previous go at these fences and that’s in the back of the mind. MARBLE SANDS

Got round in the Topham last season but probably wasn’t quick enough for that race. The National will suit better but he’s in deep here. One to consider if you like playing – well marbles – on the beach. RATING: 🏆

Panic Attack goes clear in the Coral Gold Cup

PANIC ATTACK

She’s been one of Dan Skelton’s main cash machines this term, helping catapult him to a first trainers’ title. Victory on Saturday would be the icing on the cake and she has a big chance if she stays. It’s an if. But how many of these don’t have an if or two hanging over them? RATING: 🏆🏆🏆 TOP OF THE BILL

He isn’t. Which might upset him as he can be a little moody. Ran well in the Haydock National Trial last time though to offer some hope. And you always need hope. RATING: 🏆 JOHNNYWHO

Tired late when fifth in the Irish Nash last season, but that was before a breathing operation which took place prior to a career-best effort when winning the Ultima at Cheltenham last month. The handicapper would love a chance to respond but can’t and he’s another leading JP McManus player. Be interesting to see what colour cap he gets too. It won’t be white. I Am Maximus has that and you don’t argue with him. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 TWIG

Finished tenth in the race last year– or if your patriotic – second of the British runners – and won the Becher here in November. He’d snare his connections a £500,000 bonus from William Hill if he was to follow-up on Saturday but those pesky raiders from across the Irish Sea lay in wait again. RATING: 🏆🏆 Currently outside the final field of 34 PIED PIPER

From Ireland not Hamelin and fallen in his last two races including at Cheltenham last time. Talented but not the ideal prep and not certain to stay either. RATING: 🏆 IMPERIAL SAINT

Needs a couple to come out but that looks a distinct possibility and he loves this place, at least the conventional fences. If he takes to the spruce ones then the Richard Johnson Racing Club are in for a fun afternoon, more than the man who runs it ever enjoyed as a jockey in the great race. Well – he was second twice – but does hold the record for most appearances in the Grand National – and as a result – most losing rides. RATING: 🏆🏆🏆

Imperial Saint on his way to winning the Peter Marsh

AMIRITE

Depends on what you’re asking. He was a good fourth in the Topham last season, which is a plus but recent form, including a spin over hurdles last time, is far less compelling. So, I’ll ask again – what was the question? RATING: 🏆🏆 AIN’T THAT A SHAME

Sixth to I Am Maximus in the Nash two years ago he’s swapped Henry De Bromhead’s for Tom Ellis’ since and fell at the last on his only start for the new team at Kelso in February. Again, file that under not ideal, for all he definitely took to the place in 2025. RATING: 🏆🏆 SOUL ICON

Got around safely in last year’s Topham which is encouraging but the fact he seems to be at his best when dominating small fields isn’t. RATING: 🏆 HYLAND

Did you know Nicky Henderson has never won the Randox Grand National? You did? Ah fair enough. Did you know Hyland pulled up in the race last year? You did? Ah fair enough. He’s better than that but needs to be on Saturday. RATING: 🏆🏆