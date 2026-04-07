Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Aintree on Saturday

Andrew Asquith has two selections at Aintree on Saturday in his latest ante-post column, including one in the Randox Grand National.
Weekend View: Saturday April 11
1pt e.w. Fortune Timmy in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Aintree at 25/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4)
1pt e.w. Johnnywho in the Grand National at Aintree at 16/1 (bet365, 14/1 General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
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It looks like being a cracking few days at Aintree's Grand National meeting, with the main race itself looking an excellent renewal on paper.
Willie Mullins is bidding to win the great race for the third successive year, a feat achieved by the famous Vincent O’Brien in the 1950s, and the master of Closutton has the first two in the betting with 2024 winner I Am Maximus and last year’s third Grangeclare West.
I Am Maximus also finished second 12 months ago from 1lb lower, while Grangeclare West is just 3lb higher, too, so both have to be respected. You can’t rule out last year’s winner Nick Rockett, either, who is just 4lb higher in the weights, but he’s had a less-than-ideal preparation having been seen just once since and that was when he was well below form on his belated return at Down Royal just 25 days ago.
Mullins has a wealth of riches at his disposal, but there is also a strong contingent of British-trained runners up against him, and I really like the claims of JOHNNYWHO.
He looked a bright prospect when making a winning start in this sphere last season and, though he couldn’t quite cut it in small-field graded events afterwards, he proved his likely for big-field handicaps when beaten just a neck having gone like the best horse at the weights in last year’s Kim Muir.
Johnnywho had been shaping well this season too prior to resuming winning ways in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival last month and there was plenty to like about that performance.
A breathing operation and fitting of first-time cheekpieces worked the oracle, the headgear seemingly enabling him to go through with his effort and he did well to run down an improving novice and hold off the challenge of the fast-finishing Jagwar.
Jagwar is a horse who has stacks of ability, but his jumping is a bit of a concern, and he has found ways to get beat all three times this season. Johnnywho will meet him on the same terms and I think the demands of a Grand National will also suit him better, so I’m of the opinion he’ll confirm that form.
I watched the Grand Sefton in which Johnnywho finished fifth in on his seasonal return and I thought he handled his first experience of the National fences perfectly well, jumping amply but leaving the impression he was in need of a bigger test of stamina.
He left the impression he didn’t stay in the Irish Grand National last season, but he’s a year older now, has had his breathing tweaked, and the way he finished at Cheltenham last month suggests he should be suited by marathon trips. Johnnywho is officially 5lb ahead of his mark, could yet have more to offer, and looks fairly priced in respect to Jagwar on their Cheltenham running.
Make a Fortune with Timmy
Earlier on the card Chris Gordon has an interesting runner who has been overlooked in the betting in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle. The horse in question is FORTUNE TIMMY, who continues to shape like he’s crying out for three miles, and he gets that opportunity now.
He was a runner-up on his sole start in Irish points and made an encouraging start to life under Rules when winning a maiden hurdle over two and a half miles at Fontwell in October.
It looked a decent race beforehand and the form worked out well, too, and Fortune Timmy continued to improve over shorter soon after, recording a second win by a wide margin over an extended 17 furlongs at the same track on Boxing Day having shaped well over an inadequate two miles at Kempton the time before, beaten only four and a half lengths by top-class prospect and subsequent Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Old Park Star.
Fortune Timmy improved further upped to two and a half miles in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham in January, only beaten two lengths, but just not possessing the turn of foot as the two who finished in front of him when it mattered.
He was flying too high in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, but he was positioned further back than ideal and also was among those who raced widest of all.
Fortune Timmy now makes his handicap debut from what looks an attractive opening mark of 132 based on what he’s already achieved, especially his form with Old Park Star. Of course, Old Park Star had stacks in hand that day, and has progressed markedly since, but Fortune Timmy still looked rough around the edges, and to run as well as he did over an inadequate two miles was particularly pleasing.
This will be a different test, now in the hustle and bustle of a big-field handicap up against more experienced rivals, but he is entitled to improve a fair bit now tackling three miles for the first time, and odds of 25/1 and above almost certainly underestimate him somewhat.
Preview posted at 1500 BST on 07/04/2026
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