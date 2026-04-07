Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Aintree on Saturday

It looks like being a cracking few days at Aintree's Grand National meeting, with the main race itself looking an excellent renewal on paper.

Willie Mullins is bidding to win the great race for the third successive year, a feat achieved by the famous Vincent O’Brien in the 1950s, and the master of Closutton has the first two in the betting with 2024 winner I Am Maximus and last year’s third Grangeclare West.

I Am Maximus also finished second 12 months ago from 1lb lower, while Grangeclare West is just 3lb higher, too, so both have to be respected. You can’t rule out last year’s winner Nick Rockett, either, who is just 4lb higher in the weights, but he’s had a less-than-ideal preparation having been seen just once since and that was when he was well below form on his belated return at Down Royal just 25 days ago.

Mullins has a wealth of riches at his disposal, but there is also a strong contingent of British-trained runners up against him, and I really like the claims of JOHNNYWHO.

He looked a bright prospect when making a winning start in this sphere last season and, though he couldn’t quite cut it in small-field graded events afterwards, he proved his likely for big-field handicaps when beaten just a neck having gone like the best horse at the weights in last year’s Kim Muir.

Johnnywho had been shaping well this season too prior to resuming winning ways in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival last month and there was plenty to like about that performance.

A breathing operation and fitting of first-time cheekpieces worked the oracle, the headgear seemingly enabling him to go through with his effort and he did well to run down an improving novice and hold off the challenge of the fast-finishing Jagwar.

Jagwar is a horse who has stacks of ability, but his jumping is a bit of a concern, and he has found ways to get beat all three times this season. Johnnywho will meet him on the same terms and I think the demands of a Grand National will also suit him better, so I’m of the opinion he’ll confirm that form.

I watched the Grand Sefton in which Johnnywho finished fifth in on his seasonal return and I thought he handled his first experience of the National fences perfectly well, jumping amply but leaving the impression he was in need of a bigger test of stamina.