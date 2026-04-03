Randox Grand National 2026 | Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Champ Kiely

Patrick Mullins, who rode Nick Rockett to success in last year’s Randox Grand National, believes that Champ Kiely is capable of upsetting some of his more illustrious stablemates in this year’s renewal.
Nick Rockett led home a 1-2-3 for Closutton 12 months ago, beating the 2024 winner I Am Maximus into second place, however Patrick believes that the more lightly-weighted Champ Kiely could prove the value option this time around.
He told Sporting Life’s Grand National podcast: “The one who catches my eye is Champ Kiely, he’s a Grade 1 winner over hurdles and fences and is still relatively unexposed as he’s an older horse but missed plenty of time at the start of his career.
“He’s got 11st 1lb which is a great racing weight, I think he’ll travel well and is adaptable in terms of the ground. I like the way he jumps – he’s low and quick – and I think the only concern is whether he will really switch off in the race.”
Nick Rockett missed his intended return at Punchestown in November but made his belated reappearance when beaten into a six and three-quarter length third behind Gerri Colombe at Down Royal last month.
“I was happy with it in the end,” Patrick explained. "He went down to the first, and as you sometimes see with these Grand National winners, he skied it.
"It was quick enough ground for him and I don't think he really enjoyed it. He blew up at the fourth-last when they got racing, and I was a little disappointed at the second-last, but when the other horse came to him he then picked up again and I was happy with that.
“He did the bare minimum but has come out of it well and he has to go and improve on it now."
Nick Rockett was the highest-rated winner since at least 1988 and races from a 4 lb higher mark this time around, and Patrick believes that Paul Townend, who guided I Am Maximus to success in 2024 and rode that horse again last year, will stick with the JP McManus-owned runner.
"I’d be amazed if Paul didn't ride I Am Maximus and I certainly don’t want to give the ride on Nick Rockett away!” he said. “It’s very hard not to ride a horse that you’ve already won a Grand National on.
“The run he [I Am Maximus] put in last year - with the amount of ground he lost with his jumping - was excellent.
“The year he won it was softer ground and he could jump easier. He was pretty sore after last year but I thought his run was as eye-catching as any in the race.
“It would be cool to emulate Vincent [O’Brien, who won three Grand Nationals in a row]. It’s very hard to come back and win a second one."
Randox Grand National features and previews
- How to pick the Grand National winner and how different is the race now?
- The best Grand National performances on Timeform ratings
- Grand National fences: How they've shaped the race
- JockeyBox: Willie and Patrick Mullins reflections
- Simon Holt: The story of Spanish Steps
- John Ingles: Remembering Red Marauder's remarkable win in the mud
- Who are the main British hopes?
- 2026 Grand National preview podcast
- Dan Skelton: My Aintree squad
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