Randox Grand National 2026 | Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Champ Kiely

Patrick Mullins, who rode Nick Rockett to success in last year’s Randox Grand National, believes that Champ Kiely is capable of upsetting some of his more illustrious stablemates in this year’s renewal.

Nick Rockett led home a 1-2-3 for Closutton 12 months ago, beating the 2024 winner I Am Maximus into second place, however Patrick believes that the more lightly-weighted Champ Kiely could prove the value option this time around. He told Sporting Life’s Grand National podcast: “The one who catches my eye is Champ Kiely, he’s a Grade 1 winner over hurdles and fences and is still relatively unexposed as he’s an older horse but missed plenty of time at the start of his career. “He’s got 11st 1lb which is a great racing weight, I think he’ll travel well and is adaptable in terms of the ground. I like the way he jumps – he’s low and quick – and I think the only concern is whether he will really switch off in the race.”

Nick Rockett missed his intended return at Punchestown in November but made his belated reappearance when beaten into a six and three-quarter length third behind Gerri Colombe at Down Royal last month. “I was happy with it in the end,” Patrick explained. "He went down to the first, and as you sometimes see with these Grand National winners, he skied it. "It was quick enough ground for him and I don't think he really enjoyed it. He blew up at the fourth-last when they got racing, and I was a little disappointed at the second-last, but when the other horse came to him he then picked up again and I was happy with that. “He did the bare minimum but has come out of it well and he has to go and improve on it now."

Patrick and Willie Mullins celebrate after Nick Rockett's Grand National victory