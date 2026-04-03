Grand National: The story of Spanish Steps

Simon Holt looks back on the storied career of steeplechaser Spanish Steps, his links to Aintree and the immense impression he evidently left one journalist in particular.

After writing 19 books on horse racing, embracing such diverse subjects as Desert Orchid, Dick Hern, Lester Piggott and the 'Suffragette Derby', journalist Michael Tanner was the deserving recipient of an award “recognising his contribution to racing literature” at the Horserace Writers and Photographers Lunch last December. Michael has enjoyed horse racing since his youth but his interest truly blossomed in the spring of 1969 when, after his bus home didn't turn up, he watched a race at the Cheltenham Festival through a Radio Rentals shop window in Putney High Street, a race won very easily by a small horse in halved colours pricking his ears. The horse's name was Spanish Steps, trained by Edward Courage at the Edgcote estate in Northamptonshire, and Tanner followed his career with a fascination that developed into a passion. Older readers will remember how hugely popular and successful the horse became as one of the leading staying chasers of the 1960s and 70s and, at the end of his long career, 'My Friend Spanish Steps' became Tanner's first venture into writing.

Spanish Steps away and clear in the 1969 Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup

A horse with an "iron constitution", and a "street fighter", 'Steps' ran for 10 seasons in 78 races, putting up tremendous efforts in major steeplechases, winning the Hennessy Gold Cup as a six-year-old, and placing in the King George, Gold Cup and Whitbread. As Tanner writes: "Steps jousted with some stellar names in a golden era of staying chasers" and he was bred to do it as his dam Tiberetta was a hard knocking, tenacious chaser who finished third, second and fourth in three consecutive Nationals in the 50s. Tiberetta, who usually ran 14 times a season, was labelled the "Queen Of Aintree" by the racing press and her spirit passed on to her diminutive son who was literally "to the National born". He ran in four Grand Nationals from 1973 when, under 11st13lb, he finished fourth behind Red Rum, Crisp and L'Escargot in one of the most memorable races of all time. Spanish Steps was fourth again behind Red Rum a year later, third to L'Escargot in 1975 and ninth behind Rag Trade in 76, his final race at the age of 13. Earlier in his career, he was thought too good to be risked at Aintree and ran in three Gold Cups but, hard as he always tried, he wasn't good enough to win one and, before finishing sixth to The Dikler at Cheltenham in 1973, Aintree had become the target. And so 'Steps' was turned out again just 16 days later to attempt what was to prove mission impossible. It was pure misfortune to run in one of the greatest and highest quality Nationals of all time, but he put up a hugely honourable effort to chase home a horse who would become a record-breaking Aintree legend, a courageous, classy runner-up and a previous Gold Cup winner (and future National winner). When one considers how much bigger and stiffer the fences were at Aintree in those days, it was always just an achievement to get round.

Now, of course the race has changed beyond recognition and so have the horses. The higher weighted runners are just as good as L'Escargot and Spanish Steps but there are more of them. However, most will not have run so often. Red Rum always had a busy campaign and, when 'Steps' made his four appearances at Aintree, it was his ninth, seventh, ninth and eighth race of the season respectively. Nowadays, five runs or less before the National, including perhaps a handicap mark preserving outing over hurdles, is more the norm and it is perhaps the biggest disappointment of today's jump racing scene that the good horses don't run more often. Perhaps the breed has grown weaker (or more precious) and that horses hewn from granite like Spanish Steps don't exist anymore. He was, by any yardstick, what many might call a "proper racehorse" and Tanner regularly visited him in retirement reflecting on his many battles; "battles fought, not battles surrendered."