If we're talking about Cheltenham heroes, and horses who will be remembered in jumping history, then I would have to choose the three-time Gold Cup winner Best Mate, albeit against stiff opposition.

Those old enough to remember the mighty Arkle always say that there has never been a better chaser before or since; his remarkable exploits included victories in the King George, Irish Grand National, Hennessy and Whitbread Gold Cups - as well as three consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cup victories between 1964 and 1966. In handicaps, Arkle put up some breathtaking weight-carrying performances and ended his career with an unprecedented Timeform rating of 212. So to emulate him in any way - but especially by winning three Gold Cups - is perhaps the holy grail of steeplechasing. Best Mate was picked out at an Irish point-to-point by Henrietta Knight and her late husband Terry Biddlecombe, and made an immediate impression when winning on his rules debut in a bumper at Cheltenham. Soon he developed into a smart novice hurdler, finished second in the Supreme Novices at the Festival and then proved an even better chaser. Appropriately, in hindsight, he was favourite for the 'Arkle' at the 2001 Festival only for the meeting to be abandoned due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease. A horse of great poise and presence, and a brilliantly accurate jumper, Best Mate progressed to win the Gold Cup in 2002 (by just under two lengths from Commanche Court) and then, a year later, justified 13/8 favouritism with a runaway ten-length romp from Trucker's Tavern. Thus, an attempt to emulate the greatest of them all became a tantalising prospect.

Best Mate on his way to a third Gold Cup win

All through these times and in the build up to this eagerly awaited challenge, Knight and Biddlecombe were incredibly welcoming to the racing media and, during Best Mate's career, I was sent down to film at West Lockinge on several occasions by 'Channel 4 Racing'. For us, it was a great story. The trainers were both recovering from alcohol problems and had found each other relatively late in life. They seemed an unlikely couple - a former schoolteacher and a bawdy, legendary jump jockey - and there was always a sense of fun (and dirty jokes) while they applied decades of experience and professionalism to the horse's preparation. Hen and Terry's relationship was a match made in racing heaven and, when Best Mate won his first Gold Cup, their running, tearful embrace on the Cheltenham horse walk - like a scene from a Hollywood movie - produced a memorably emotional moment for TV viewers. And so the day came when Best Mate would attempt to grab his share of equine immortality. There were only 10 runners and he was odds on to win, but, in the commentary box, I realised this was a massive deal and, as the morning wore on, anxiety set in. Can it be? Can he really emulate Arkle? What to say if it happens? I decided to keep it simple. In truth it wasn't the strongest field, and Best Mate's previous two Gold Cups were also damned with faint praise for being a little short of quality. Yet I always remember the great Fred Winter saying: "Every year, people say it's a bad Gold Cup. Well try winning one!" Knight was criticised for racing the horse too sparingly, perhaps setting an unfortunate template for trainers of the future, but she was insistent that 'Matey' was best fresh and, whatever anyone says, it was an achievement in itself to have the horse primed three years running. As the race evolved, all seemed to be going smoothly but the drama ratcheted up alarmingly when Best Mate and Jim Culloty got caught in a pocket on the inside before the home turn. Briefly, he looked in trouble but, after Culloty had pulled him wide approaching the second last, he took off and soared over the fence to go clear. Up the hill, it wasn't quite done and dusted. The stout staying 33/1 chance Sir Rembrandt was rallying well under Andrew Thornton and, for a moment, it looked questionable whether Best Mate would do it. Then he was. "He's holding on, he's clinging on" were the phrases I used in those dying strides before a triumphant: "Best Mate, THREE GOLD CUPS!".

Best Mate poses for the cameras at home

The victory produced scenes of genuine celebration afterwards; it was an outstanding performance by the sport's favourite horse. There have been many such receptions at the Cheltenham Festival over the years and, in my time, some quite epic races including Istabraq's third Champion Hurdle, the remarkable finish in which Hardy Eustace beat off Harchibald and Brave Inca, the exploits of Kauto Star, Denman, Moscow Flyer, Vautour and Inglis Drever to name but a few and, of course, the 'impossible dream' comeback success of Sprinter Sacre in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. But the Gold Cup is THE race that really matters and resonates even with non-racing fans as important and prestigious. When Golden Miller won five times in the 1930s, it was a very different sport and not many believed Arkle's hat-trick could ever be matched. In recent years, the superb Kauto Star, Al Boum Photo and Galopin Des Champs have all won twice. The latter failed in his attempt for a third 12 months ago and has now sadly been denied another crack. Kauto and Galopin, along with the mighty Denman, have been the pre-eminent staying chasers of the past 20 years but Best Mate's historical victory on that cold, grey afternoon in March 2004 still stands out. I described him as a "beautiful horse" when winning an earlier Gold Cup and so he was. Not only that, he was extremely tough and had the courage to match his considerable class.

