Cheltenham Festival GOATs: Is Best Mate the greatest Cheltenham horse of all time?

In the run-up to Cheltenham, we've asked journalists from Timeform and Sporting Life to argue the case for the greatest Cheltenham horse of all time.

The numbers make this an open-and-shut case – and we'll be talking about Arkle as the series concludes. But greatness, like beauty, is somewhat in the eye of the beholder.

So which horses moved our writers most and why? Which performances from some of these Festival greats stand out? And how many of them can legitimately challenge Arkle in the GOAT conversation?