Galopin Des Champs ruled out of Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after setback

Galopin Des Champs has been ruled out of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after suffering a setback.

Willie Mullins’ stable star won the showpiece in 2023 and 2024 and was second to Inothewayurthinkin last season. This term he finished third in both the Savills and Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown but hopes of him becoming only the second horse after Kauto Star to regain his Cheltenham crown have now been dashed. The trainer told Sporting Life: "Unfortunately Galopin Des Champs has been ruled out for the rest of the season. After working very well on Thursday morning he wasn't right on Friday morning and will miss the Gold Cup and the other spring Festivals."