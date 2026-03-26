Racing TV commentator Simon Holt on Constitution Hill Kempton success

Racing TV commentator Simon Holt reflects on the Wednesday evening success of Constitution Hill and the positive vibes on track at Kempton.

One racecourse manager told me last week that track executives have been writing to Nicky Henderson pleading with him to run Constitution Hill at their course. And it’s easy to understand why. Last month, Southwell won the golden ticket and staged surely their finest racing experience and, last night, it was Kempton where expectations of another easy win from the nation's favourite horse attracted a crowd five times the size of the course’s average midweek evening attendance. Additionally heartening was the number of young people present. They were taking photos at every opportunity; one young lady asked her boyfriend: “Which one is he? Ooh, isn’t he lovely!” Down in the betting ring, there were 14 bookmakers whereas normally it is four or five. One regular asked for £4,000 to win £1,000 but was turned down. The car park was full.

Constitution Hill goes to post under Ryan Moore

When Constitution Hill entered the paddock, raceday presenter Anthony Kemp elicited warm applause. When Ryan Moore cantered him to post in front of the stands, the crowd cheered. When he quickened into the lead in the home straight, they roared. Not since Frankel has any horse running on the Flat been so feted and this rare phenomenon of a universally admired racehorse is a massive plus for the sport. Long may he continue.

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Visually, perhaps it wasn’t quite the performance that many were hoping for but Constitution Hill's last three furlongs were fast and, most importantly after those horrendous falls over hurdles, Henderson says the horse is enjoying himself. What level he achieves on the Flat is still the subject of much speculation and the reality is that his performances at Southwell and Kempton are that of a horse rated not much higher than 90. Last night’s two-length runner-up Classical Allusion, who looks a nice prospect, probably ran to a rating of about 81 when winning his only previous race at Southwell. All of which suggests that a proposed step up in class in, for example, the Group Three John Porter (now registered as the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes) at Newbury on April 18 might be ambitious.

READ: Kempton cruise for Constitution Hill who draws another crowd for second win on the Flat