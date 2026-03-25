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Constitution Hill wins under Ryan Moore
Constitution Hill wins under Ryan Moore

Kempton cruise for Constitution Hill who draws another crowd for second win on the Flat

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed March 25, 2026 · 9 min ago

Constitution Hill justified odds of 1/7 as he cruised to another victory on the Flat in the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes at Kempton on Wednesday night.

Nicky Henderson's 2023 Champion Hurdle winner has changed vocation as a nine-year-old after falling in three of his last four runs over hurdles and after an explosive Flat debut at Southwell on February 20, where he earned a Timeform rating of 106P, he put on another show on the Kempton polytrack.

With Oisin Murphy suspended, Ryan Moore deputised in the saddle and the signs were good as early as the canter down to post as the son of Blue Bresil settled like a gentleman in the hands of Ballydoyle's number one.

Breaking well from stall four, Moore settled him just off the pace in fifth in the mile and a half contest with Roadlesstravelled, who was behind Constitution Hill at Southwell, leading the way around the floodlit Sunbury venue.

Moore stuck to the rail rounding the turn for home, but switched off the inside at the top of the straight and moved easily to the front when you could hear an unusual roar from the evening Kempton crowd - of which an extra 1000 came through the gates to see the star attraction.

Nudged out under hands and heels riding by Moore, Constitution Hill won by an easy two lengths off a slow pace from Classical Allusion as he took his Flat career to two from two.

After two novice wins, a greater challenge awaits on his next start.

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Moore said afterwards: "He's a gentleman. The horse is enjoying his runs on the Flat, he moved well and there's more improvement to come from him.

"We don't yet, he'll tell us that (how high he can go). We'll know more on his next run, he's very good at 12 (furlongs)."

Henderson said: "Ryan's great and we'll have a chat later on, it's too busy for a long debrief. He did say the horse is enjoying himself a lot and that's great for us.

"He thinks a mile and a half is as far as he needs to go. He's not a big slow old jumper by a long way. He's deceptive in his size, he looked big today too.

"There's a lot of relief. He's as quick as we've had for a very long time.

"He is not slow, a sharp track like this he seemed to handle it very well, but it's a different sport to be honest. He's very adaptable.

"It means a lot. He's had a difficult couple of years and for Michael [Buckley, owner] and everybody it has been tough. At least now we're finding something he can do as a nine-year-old and we can enjoy it."

Constitution Hill under Ryan Moore at Kempton
Constitution Hill under Ryan Moore at Kempton

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