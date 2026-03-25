Kempton cruise for Constitution Hill who draws another crowd for second win on the Flat

Nicky Henderson's 2023 Champion Hurdle winner has changed vocation as a nine-year-old after falling in three of his last four runs over hurdles and after an explosive Flat debut at Southwell on February 20, where he earned a Timeform rating of 106P, he put on another show on the Kempton polytrack.

With Oisin Murphy suspended, Ryan Moore deputised in the saddle and the signs were good as early as the canter down to post as the son of Blue Bresil settled like a gentleman in the hands of Ballydoyle's number one.

Breaking well from stall four, Moore settled him just off the pace in fifth in the mile and a half contest with Roadlesstravelled, who was behind Constitution Hill at Southwell, leading the way around the floodlit Sunbury venue.

Moore stuck to the rail rounding the turn for home, but switched off the inside at the top of the straight and moved easily to the front when you could hear an unusual roar from the evening Kempton crowd - of which an extra 1000 came through the gates to see the star attraction.

Nudged out under hands and heels riding by Moore, Constitution Hill won by an easy two lengths off a slow pace from Classical Allusion as he took his Flat career to two from two.

After two novice wins, a greater challenge awaits on his next start.