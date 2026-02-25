Ian Ogg looks ahead to Flat career of Constitution Hill following Champion Hurdle defection

Ian Ogg reacts to the news that Constitution Hill won't be running in this year's Unibet Champion Hurdle.
"This is a sad day for a lot of us, particularly the National Hunt fraternity that would have liked to have seen Constitution Hill try to regain his crown and sad for all here especially Nico [de Boinville] who has spent so much time trying to iron out our jumping issues.
"However, he leaves the jumping world sound and happy and ready for the next chapter. It has been a staggering journey so far and Michael has had to endure some dark days but of course enjoyed the enormous highs and thrills of an extraordinary horse.
"Cheltenham have kindly invited Constitution Hill to parade on Champion Hurdle day to give all his National Hunt supporters the opportunity to say goodbye."
So read part of Nicky Henderson's statement following the decision that Constitution Hill will not be running in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
There are no shortage of opinions on either side of the debate, particularly after Constitution Hill showed that the fire still burns brightly with a sparkling Flat debut at Southwell which opens up so many doors, even at his relatively advanced age.
He may be nine but Yavana's Pace won a Group 1 race at the age of 10 and some ambitious, but entirely understandable, targets have already been floated with the Melbourne Cup seemingly top of the wish list. It's possible, then, that Constitution Hill will still provide his connections and the public with some more chapters to his already remarkable story.
Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson were in an unenviable position and it's not hard to come to the conclusion that they have made the right decision.
The best possible scenario would have been another Champion Hurdle victory; another advertisement for Henderson's skills in bringing horses back to their very best; another chance to celebrate the brilliance of Constitution Hill.
While that would have been a momentous moment, it would not have come close to matching the downside should the worst fate have befallen Constitution Hill.
Anyone who has watched him fall in three of his last four starts would have had their heart in their mouth every time Constitution Hill approached a hurdle and the thought of him suffering a fatal fall - and the inevitable backlash that would follow - far outweighs the upsides.
Constitution Hill still has his health, he has a new career ahead of him and he showed at Southwell that it's one in which he can excel.
Racing is at pains to highlight the care, love and attention that the participants receive, the work done by the various people and institutions in retraining former racehorses and providing them with a stimulating life after their careers and the loss of one of the sport's leading lights on one of the sport's biggest stages would have dealt an enormous blow to racing's reputation.
