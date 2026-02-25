Ian Ogg looks ahead to Flat career of Constitution Hill following Champion Hurdle defection

Ian Ogg reacts to the news that Constitution Hill won't be running in this year's Unibet Champion Hurdle.

"This is a sad day for a lot of us, particularly the National Hunt fraternity that would have liked to have seen Constitution Hill try to regain his crown and sad for all here especially Nico [de Boinville] who has spent so much time trying to iron out our jumping issues. "However, he leaves the jumping world sound and happy and ready for the next chapter. It has been a staggering journey so far and Michael has had to endure some dark days but of course enjoyed the enormous highs and thrills of an extraordinary horse. "Cheltenham have kindly invited Constitution Hill to parade on Champion Hurdle day to give all his National Hunt supporters the opportunity to say goodbye." So read part of Nicky Henderson's statement following the decision that Constitution Hill will not be running in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. There are no shortage of opinions on either side of the debate, particularly after Constitution Hill showed that the fire still burns brightly with a sparkling Flat debut at Southwell which opens up so many doors, even at his relatively advanced age.

