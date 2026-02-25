Michael Buckley heartbroken after making decision to swerve Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham with Constitution Hill

Buckley was agonising over the situation he found himself in following his star horse's stunning Flat debut win at Southwell last Friday, which came following three falls in his past four starts over hurdles.

After much deliberation, the news broke on Wednesday afternoon that the nine-year-old son of Blue Bresil would not be taking up his engagement at Cheltenham in a fortnight's time.

Speaking to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Buckley said: "I think everything revolves around three things really. One is, obviously, we can still remember Friday night for what Friday night was which was a fairly extraordinary thing. Underneath all the hubbub, enthusiasm and joy of a number of his fans who were there - 3,000 odd - he demonstrated at some level or other - but certainly not the bottom - he could have another career on the Flat.

"Hopefully it will be at higher levels - no disrespect to Southwell - than the quality of the race last Friday. So that's a bearing on it. Maybe we would have come to a different decision if his career had revolved only around hurdling but it patently doesn't have to.

"The second thing is that there has been a lot of comment from people pro him running and against him running and I've had entreaties from people in my e-mails who are well versed in jumping who have said please don't break my heart or risk breaking yours. If he did run and something went wrong, it would obviously be terrible for the public and all the people who have loved the horse.

"I think the third thing which obviously weighs heavily in Nicky's mind and obviously significantly in mine is that I got into racing through being a National Hunt enthusiast. I might have played around with the odd bit of a Flat horse or two but basically my racing experience started with jump racing when I used to go to Plumpton as I lived near there and worked near there when I was studying to become a chartered accountant.