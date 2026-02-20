Constitution Hill easy winner on Southwell Flat debut - updated Champion Hurdle odds

Constitution Hill outclassed his rivals to make a sparkling winning Flat debut in the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes at Southwell.

Sent off the 6/4 favourite, he was always travelling powerfully behind the leaders under Oisin Murphy and sauntered to the front two furlongs out. The champion jockey never had to ask his mount any question at all as he strode clear to beat market rival Square Necker to by nine-and-a-half lengths. Free video replay of Constitution Hill's Southwell success

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Tearful Henderson in no rush to decide on targets Constitution Hill returned to a tremendous reception and a tearful Nicky Henderson told ITV4: "I think he’s enjoyed himself. Racing to go and do that for him is lovely because it probably hasn’t been as much fun as it should have been. “He has enjoyed it, Oisin did and we did in the end. Oisin said that he has a career here. We should probably have thought of this four years ago and we’d have been going around the world. “It’s tears tonight but we’ve been through a few tears over the last year or so and it’s nice to be back with positive vibes. We’ve lots to look forward to and lots of decisions to make. “We thought this would tell us what we ought to do and it does open up a lot of doors. We can do a lot of things and we have to think quite long and hard. It would be lovely to say we will do this but I don’t think we can at this moment. “There are all sorts of options and of course it includes the Champion Hurdle. The only thing is he’s probably not a summer Flat horse but that (Southwell) rides quite quick. He stretched out really well.”

Photos galore as Constitution Hill returns to a tremendous reception