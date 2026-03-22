Nicky Henderson looks forward to running Constitution Hill at Kempton Park

The 2023 Champion Hurdle winner will face a maximum of seven rivals in his second Flat start with Classical Allusion, a once-raced maiden winner, one of the likelier looking dangers but Henderson revealed he doesn't know very much about the opposition.

If Constitution Hill pleases his connections under the floodlights, he could then be asked to step up to pattern company this spring before being put out to grass for the summer when conditions are expected to be against him.

The former leading hurdler made a sensational start to his Flat career when winning at Southwell last month and is set to take the next step in his new career in the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes over a mile and a half.

We run the rule over the runners that take on Constitution Hill (click on the image)



Speaking to Racing TV after saddling a winner over jumps at Kempton on Monday, Henderson said: "I wish I hadn't declared him. I don't know why we put ourselves through this!

"The night at Southwell, you could see the point in that, it was just to see if it would work. Now he's pivoted into film star land and we're putting all the pressure on ourselves. We want to go forwards and he doesn't exactly need experience does he? But we've got to get on, he is nine so it's not as if we've got a long career ahead of us.

"Oisin [Murphy] rode him at Southwell but he's banned. There were a few jockeys wanting to ride him but Ryan [Moore] was on the application as well and you can't turn him down because he's experienced and he can help us if things go right. If things go wrong we're in trouble but [Moore can tell us] where we belong and what the future might hold for him.

"He's got to repeat Southwell but that's never a given whatever happens. I don't know the other runners terribly well, they are aliens to us, I'm not following the Flat formbook at this stage of the year very carefully, we're still embedded in novice hurdles and things.

"It will be fun I hope."

Moore got a close-up view of Constitution Hill at Southwell as he partnered Daddy Long Legs for Willie Mullins with the pair racing prominently before weakening into ninth.

Speaking from Naas on Sunday where he rode a treble, Moore told Racing TV: "He was very impressive that day and he's a very talented horse so looking forward to riding him on Wednesday."

When asked how far Constitution Hill could rise in the Flat ranks, Moore wouldn't be drawn, replying: "I don't know.

"I'm not in a position to say but what he done at Southwell was impressive so he's step-by-step."

Constitution Hill has been installed as the 2/9 favourite by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power.