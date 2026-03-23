Constitution Hill Kempton preview: Who takes him on?

Constitution Hill has been declared to make his second start on the Flat at Kempton on Wednesday.

He faces seven rivals in the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes and is 1/4 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to successfully follow-up his impressive victory at Southwell last month. Sea Of Kings, who was second favourite in the ante-post list, was the only defector at the final declaration stage meaning Nicky Henderson’s charge is 16 pounds clear of his nearest rival on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. His figure includes the big P symbol too which denotes the firm believe he is capable of much better form.

Here is a look at the seven horses who do take him on. CLASSICAL ALLUSION: Represents the powerful Andrew Balding team and was a cosy winner of his sole start at Southwell in September. Clearly capable of better, he is second behind the favourite on Timeform ratings. EDWARD SEXTON: A dual bumper winner for the Moore team, he has shown ability in three starts on the level so far but looks to be being brought along with handicaps in mind. ROADLESSTRAVELLED: Got a distant rear view of Constitution Hill at Southwell and looks set to to do the same on Wednesday for all there was some improvement when second to That’s Amore at the same track earlier this month. STAR ARTIST: Eighth behind Constitution Hill at Southwell and seemingly faces a hopeless task trying to reverse that form.