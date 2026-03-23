Constitution Hill Kempton preview: Who takes him on?

Constitution Hill has been declared to make his second start on the Flat at Kempton on Wednesday.
He faces seven rivals in the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes and is 1/4 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to successfully follow-up his impressive victory at Southwell last month.
Sea Of Kings, who was second favourite in the ante-post list, was the only defector at the final declaration stage meaning Nicky Henderson’s charge is 16 pounds clear of his nearest rival on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings.
His figure includes the big P symbol too which denotes the firm believe he is capable of much better form.
Here is a look at the seven horses who do take him on.
CLASSICAL ALLUSION: Represents the powerful Andrew Balding team and was a cosy winner of his sole start at Southwell in September. Clearly capable of better, he is second behind the favourite on Timeform ratings.
EDWARD SEXTON: A dual bumper winner for the Moore team, he has shown ability in three starts on the level so far but looks to be being brought along with handicaps in mind.
ROADLESSTRAVELLED: Got a distant rear view of Constitution Hill at Southwell and looks set to to do the same on Wednesday for all there was some improvement when second to That’s Amore at the same track earlier this month.
STAR ARTIST: Eighth behind Constitution Hill at Southwell and seemingly faces a hopeless task trying to reverse that form.
VICTORS SPIRIT: Fell in novice hurdles at Taunton and Doncaster before finishing fifth at Southwell last time on his second Flat start. Again a whole heap more required.
SERVICEMAN: Cost plenty and showed ability in two starts for Owen Burrows in 2024. Has since joined the Balding team and rates a potential big improver but he needs to find two stone at the very first attempt for the new yard to even match what the favourite did last time.
KEEP IT COOL: In good hands but only poor form over hurdles. Belied a 200/1 starting price to finish second at Wolverhampton on Flat debut last month but impossible to make a meaningful case for her becoming a giant killer on Wednesday night.
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