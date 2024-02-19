Racing tips: Antepost preview and bets for Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso

L’Eau Du Sud returned to form when second in the Betfair having disappointed in the Greatwood at Cheltenham. You can argue had Harry Skelton hung onto him for a little bit longer he might have held on, but he was going so well at the time it’s easy to see why his rider went when he did.

The market leaders are recent Betfair Hurdle runner-up L’Eau Du Sud and Under Control, who split Ashroe Diamond and Gala Marceau in the Grade 2 Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle at Doncaster last month before being taken out at Newbury due to the ground.

The Morebattle still looks very open with the 6/1 the field being offered by the books at the time of writing.

With a prize fund of £120,000, the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle is a richer prize than either the Imperial Cup at Sandown or the County Hurdle at Cheltenham so is clearly a pot well worth laying one out for, and yet the entries suggest that many trainers are inclined to focus on those other races with just 40 horses entered and the top-rated racing off a mark of 139.

That effort has seen him raised 6lb, which we both thought was stiff enough, but he was a good third in this race last year and at this stage he looks more than likely to get his ground.

He seems to need it soft/heavy to show his best, and the long-term forecast is suggesting rain is the dominant factor over the next two weeks.

Even if the ground turned up testing, though, we're not sure we’d fancy his chances of conceding 13lb to the unexposed BLACK HAWK EAGLE, who looks to have been given the ideal prep for this contest by the underrated Kerry Lee.

A useful sort over hurdles and on the flat for Noel Meade, Black Hawk Eagle shaped as if in need of the run on debut for new connections at Huntingdon in November, and has won both races since in the style of a rapidly improving hurdler.

At Wincanton on Boxing Day he won a modest handicap hurdle from Georgi Girl with something to spare and that form has been franked by the runner-up, who has won her next two starts.

He was even more impressive next time at Hereford when Richard Patrick didn’t need to do anything but change his hands for the son of Awtaad to win convincingly from Mr Mackay in a 0-130 contest. Raised 6lb to a new mark of 122, Black Hawk Eagle must take on tougher rivals at Kelso, but I was very impressed by that Hereford win and thought that the six-year-old won with much more in hand than the margin of victory.

It’s certainly not unusual for Kerry Lee to prep her better horses at her local track and big race winners Black Poppy and Nemean Lion both won at Hereford before going on to better things.

She is also a trainer to note when travelling her horses, and of three horses she has run at Kelso, two have been successful, including Nemean Lion in the Grade 2 Premier Novices' Hurdle at this corresponding fixture 12 months ago.

For those looking at bigger prices, Kihavah might be of interest if the race was run on a sound surface.

Adrian Keatley’s seven-year-old may seem exposed after 32 career runs to date, but he had his best season yet on the Flat in 2023, improving from a mark of 85 at the start of the year to 98 at the end of it, and winning four times in the process.

The question for Kihavah is whether he can now transfer that improved Flat form to hurdles, as there’s plenty of leeway in his mark if he can.

As stated, though, we’d need a good dry spell before the day, as he seems to operate best on good ground, and is best left until getting such conditions.

Published at 1446 GMT on 19/02/24