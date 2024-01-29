Antepost tips: Boodles Fred Winter and Cheltenham Gold Cup

Our Punting Pointers gurus have a couple of long-range Cheltenham fancies following the Trials Day action at Prestbury Park.

Antepost racing tips: Cheltenham Festival 2024 0.5pts e.w. Excelero in Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at 14/1 (NRNB General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 0.5pts e.w. Corach Rambler in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 25/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Juvenile to follow after Trials Day action We’re going to recommend a couple of bets today, one a fresh bet and one a press-up on one we’ve already put up but that we feel still represents good value. There were a few races we looked at for today’s article, with the weekend’s racing making some races clearer and others just muddying them further. After a bit of to-and-fro, though, the one race that threw up an interesting contender for the Boodles was the opening juvenile race at Cheltenham on Saturday. It looked a decent race on paper beforehand, and Sir Gino was very impressive with the way he came away in the closing stages, now rightfully a short-priced favourite for the Triumph Hurdle. Burdett Road had his reputation dented somewhat, and although a fast-run Triumph would undoubtedly suit him, there’s nothing to suggest it won’t suit Sir Gino either.

Anyway, I digress. In behind the front pair were Milan Tino, who got a lot nearer to Burdett Road under more positive tactics, and back in fourth was Jane Williams’s EXCELERO. Let’s start at the very beginning, as Julie Andrews might have said if she’d been at Warwick back in November. I was there for Excelero’s debut and was delighted with the way he performed in finishing second that day, finding only Salver too good. It justified what I’d seen with my eyes that day. It’s rare I print my notes in this column, but at the time, I wrote the following. “....the two best horses in the paddock for the future finished 1-2, despite others looking more forward, and that bodes well for the pair of them. Winner Salver has plenty of size... he’s bred for the job and should keep progressing... "Jane Williams’s Excelero was as green as grass, looking all over the place and shouting in the parade ring (had two handlers) and having little idea what was happening. But he’s a lovely-looking sort, not as big as the winner but more athletic, and had a bit of class about him. "I genuinely thought he’d finish midfield given his lack of maturity and that looked the case mid-race as he couldn’t hold his position but he ran on willingly for second, the front pair miles clear. He’ll come on a bundle for this and like the winner, will hold his own in better races.”

So it’s been great to not only see Salver continue his progression throughout the year, and if you could guarantee me a swamp come the Friday of the Festival I’d be all over him for the Triumph, but to see Excelero come out again on Saturday and keep his end of the bargain up. His pre-race demeanour was one of a horse that’s still green and learning the job, and he was still quite keen itself in the early stages of the race. He was still tanking along at the top of the hill and although not best placed turning in, quickened and stayed on all the way to the line in pleasing fashion. Jane Williams is not one to rush her horses, and many improve from their first runs to their second, as Excelero has done here. But you get the feeling there’s still an awful lot more to come from him and whilst the Triumph might be a step too far, the Boodles, a fast-run big-field race that should help him settle better, could be ideal. He needs another run to qualify for the Boodles but connections can take their pick of any easy juvenile/novice hurdles in the next few weeks, much as they did with Saint Segal a couple of years ago. He has a very similar profile in that he ran in a novice first time, was then placed in Graded company before winning a race at Warwick at the odds of 1/7 to get him into the Boodles, doing so without harming his mark in the process. An impressive win next time could see Excelero’s price contract, even if it is a just a run-of-the-mill race, and the 14/1 NRNB looks a bet. Second helping recommended... And to the press-up. A second look at the Gold Cup suggests now is the time to go in again on CORACH RAMBLER at 25/1, with Rory very keen on his chances and wanting to go in again. I can only agree; he still looks a big price for all the reasons we gave previously, and another half-point each-way at 25s looks the way to go. Published at 1445 GMT 29/01/24

