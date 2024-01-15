Antepost tips: Best bets for the Dublin Racing Festival

The Dublin Chase looks one of the easier races at the upcoming Dublin Racing Festival to approach from an ante-post perspective, and while we’re not normally keen on short prices in this column, there seems to be a fairly obvious case of the wrong market leader, or at the very least a discrepancy between the pair at the head of the market based on recency bias.

Dinoblue is a general 11/8 shot for this contest having beaten GENTLEMAN DE MEE in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase over the same track and trip over Christmas, but the simple fact is that the form of that contest is not strong, and the runner-up would have needed the run, and it is he who has the much stronger form for all Dinoblue is progressing.

Gentleman De Mee has raced seven times in November and December without registering a single win and has always shown better form in the spring, winning the Grade 1 Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree in 2022 from Edwardstone and again leaving previous efforts behind when making all to beat Blue Lord in this contest 12 months ago, that win preceded by a poor run in the Paddy’s Rewards Club on his previous start.

So there is history to back up the notion that he can turn the form around with Dinoblue.