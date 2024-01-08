Cheltenham Festival tips: Antepost preview and bets for Ryanair Chase

Former champ worth opposing at price

With the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on Saturday having the ability to change the shape of the Ryanair Chase (officially the Festival Trophy for those who like registered race names that never get used), now looks a good time to get involved in a market which could become quite volatile in the weeks ahead.

At present, betting is dominated by Allaho, who is a brilliant dual winner of the race, but whether he’s the force of old is open to debate, and while a non-staying third in the King George is easy enough to forgive in isolation, the manner of that defeat also raised questions as to whether Allaho has the pace of old.

His wins in the Ryanair have seen him punish his rivals with aggressive tactics and fluid jumping exposing flaws at an early stage, but the Allaho who was third at Kempton didn’t really tank through the contest as you would have expected.

I would have been inclined to suggest that a patient ride might have gone against the grain on a horse who has proven best when attacking, but I was intrigued to hear Ruby Walsh opine that he felt Allaho was going as fast as he wanted in the King George. If that is true, then his claims in the Ryanair are a lot less convincing than his price, but it should be pointed out in his defence that Willie Mullins would have wanted a relaxed Allaho given the stamina concerns at Kempton, whereas he will want the horse to show more fire at Cheltenham and Allaho will be trained and ridden accordingly.

I can see him bouncing back, but I’m unconvinced that he retains that old pace, and am not tempted at his current price.

What to make of Nicholls' Star?

Stage Star’s win in the Golden Miller (see above) last March was impressive, but he’s a horse who seems best when dominating, and Harry Cobden gave him a superb waiting-in-front ride to beat Notlongtillmay. He confirmed that form in the Paddy Power Gold Cup but flopped both at Aintree in April and on New Year’s Day back at Cheltenham, where his jumping let him down.

He’s better than that, but he’s not yet proven he can do it against top-class rivals and he makes little appeal at around 7/1, particularly if he and Allaho are going to battle for early supremacy.

It’s a small point to note, but it also needs to be remembered that while his win last March came on the same course as the Ryanair, they don’t jump the first fence in the chute in the novice event and that can alter the early rhythm of the contest.

Last year's winner key to proceedings

I’d respect the claims of Envoi Allen as he bids to follow up last year’s win and his record at the Cheltenham Festival is excellent, but he’s shortened in price in recent weeks and he has no secrets at the age of ten, so looks the right price currently.

That brings us on to a few who may well clash at Kempton on Saturday. Edwardstone, Elixir de Nutz, Janidil, Banbridge, Notlongtilmay and Pic d’Orhy are all entered for the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase, and all but one of that sextet have the Ryanair as their only Cheltenham entry currently, suggesting that the race could have a significant impact on the betting behind Allaho

The exception is Edwardstone who has also been entered for the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Alan King still undecided as to the best route to take with the 2022 Arkle winner.

On official ratings, Edwardstone (164) is the pick ahead of Pic d’Orhy (162), but I’m against both, with the former’s only previous try over 2½m coming over hurdles almost three years ago. He stayed fine then, but has never looked in need of further over fences and he’s coming here, not because King feels he’ll improve for the trip, but simply because he’s scared of the opposition at two miles.

He’s also a 10-year-old with no new tricks to learn and while hard to rule out, I’m never inclined to back an experienced horse trying a new trip so close to a championship race.

Pic d’Orhy might end up being the value for Saturday’s race as he has such a good record in Grade 2 chases – he has run seven times in Grade 2 company over fences, falling when sure to win at Newbury as a novice and winning all six subsequently.

That’s the positives for him on Saturday, but as for the Ryanair, he swerved it last year and Paul Nicholls tends to pick his Grade 1 races carefully, with a second in the 2023 Ascot Chase and a win in the Melling Chase at Aintree his only tries since a couple of heavy defeats as a novice. I can see him looking going to Ascot and Aintree again this time, with a break in between, and it’s hard to knock his trainer for that given how well he’s mopped up in recent times.

O'Brien ace looks the one to be on

With an IHRB rating of 155, BANBRIDGE looks to have something to find, but he was a strong fancy when withdrawn due to soft ground in the Golden Miller won by Stage Star last spring and had that horse well behind when winning the Grade 1 Manifesto at Aintree in April.

He’s not been seen since, but that is simply because he needs goodish ground, and has avoided some mooted targets this winter due to the prevailing soft/heavy going. His only defeats as a novice came on unsuitably heavy ground in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase won by Mighty Potter and when a 10-length second to El Fabiolo in the Irish Arkle, a run which saw him ahead of both Appreciate It and Dysart Dynamo, and which looks better in retrospect.

His entry at Kempton proves he’s still alive (always chapter one when it comes to ante-post betting), and I expect him to give Edwardstone and Pic d’Orhy a fright at Kempton if the forecast for a dry week is accurate.

If he beats that pair, his price will tumble for Cheltenham, so now is the time to act. I wouldn’t be too upset if he is beaten by race-fit rivals a Kempton as long as he runs well, so don’t be disheartened if he’s beaten a length or two by Pic d’Orhy on the day, as such a run won’t harm his prospects of making the frame in March.

Published at 1440 GMT on 08/01/24