Cheltenham Festival antepost tips: Queen Mother Champion Chase best bets

Rory Delargy focuses on the Queen Mother Champion Chase and has a couple of small each-way bets to consider ahead of Saturday's Tingle Creek Chase.

Antepost racing tips: Champion Chase 0.5pts e.w. Captain Guinness in Champion Chase at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3) – no lower 0.5pts e.w. Haddex Des Obeaux in Champion Chase at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) – no lower Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Make mine a Guinness The Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday will likely throw up one or two clues for the Queen Mother Champion Chase, which at present looks one of the less troublesome races at Cheltenham in March. The absence of Energumene means there will be a new champion, but punters have eyes only for the Arkle 1-2 from last year, with 20/1 bar El Fabiolo and Jonbon. There isn’t a great deal of depth to the market, and most of the horses quoted are more likely to head elsewhere. Jonbon is a strong second favourite for the Champion Chase, and a very short price to win on Saturday, which it’s fair to say he probably will, but there could be a big shake-up if he fails to win at Sandown, and two of his Esher rivals are worth examining as potential market movers. CAPTAIN GUINNESS is not an attention-grabbing horse, but he is very consistent at two miles and was better than ever last year, finishing second in the Champion Chase behind Energumene, and filling the same spot behind Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown when rather setting the race up for the winner. He clearly has his work cut out to reverse that form, but he settled much better than is often the case when winning the Fortria at Navan on his return and put up what looks a career best in the process.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

I think he has more chance of beating Jonbon on Saturday than the odds suggest, especially if Jonbon is allowed to stride on as he did at Cheltenham in the Shloer Chase, and he certainly appreciated being given a lead late into the race by Dysart Dynamo at Navan. It doesn’t really matter whether Captain Guinness beats Jonbon on Saturday as long as he runs well, as he doesn’t stay further than two miles and has only the Champion Chase as a target at Cheltenham. Click here to back Captain Guinness with Sky Bet He’s a solid 20/1 chance each-way but will obviously get much shorter if he beats Jonbon on ground he will relish at the weekend, so now is the time to get involved for small stakes. He has plenty of form which should see him hit the frame in March, and has the beating of all bar the top two on the form he’s shown on his last few starts. If he continues to settle better in his races then he’s capable of improving his form as tendency to fight his rider has definitely compromised his finishing effort, as it did on the final day of the season at Sandown.