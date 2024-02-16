Win our Cheltenham Festival package including a 55" Smart TV and more!

One lucky winner will be able to take in all the action on their brand new 4K Smart TV, stock up their drinks fridge, order their favourite takeaway and find some winners using their exclusive access to Timeform.

The full package includes:

55" Samsung 4K smart TV

Husky Tabletop Drinks Fridge

£50 Deliveroo voucher

One week access to Timeform data and tips

To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of Monday March 4 at 10.00am and one lucky winner will be drawn at random from all correct answers.