Win our Cheltenham Festival package including a 55" Smart TV and more!

By Sporting Life
11:02 · FRI February 16, 2024

We're giving you the chance to bring the Festival experience to your living room with our fantastic Cheltenham bundle.

One lucky winner will be able to take in all the action on their brand new 4K Smart TV, stock up their drinks fridge, order their favourite takeaway and find some winners using their exclusive access to Timeform.

The full package includes:

  • 55" Samsung 4K smart TV
  • Husky Tabletop Drinks Fridge
  • £50 Deliveroo voucher
  • One week access to Timeform data and tips

To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of Monday March 4 at 10.00am and one lucky winner will be drawn at random from all correct answers.

The competition is for Sporting Life members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.

Cheltenham at home competition: Key terms and conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply
