Cheltenham Festival tips: Antepost preview and bets for Weatherbys Champion Bumper

One form line, two horses. The Weatherbys Champion Bumper was the race we decided to look at this week, and with the Irish challenge not looking quite as strong as in previous years, maybe this is a chance for the English to take the title back, albeit probably temporarily.

We both went through the form and came up with our suggestions and as the two are linked together by the same formlines, it makes sense to put the pair of them up for March.

LET IT RAIN now looks more likely to head towards Cheltenham and the Champion Bumper than waiting for April and the Grade 2 Nickel Colin Mares' Bumper at Aintree, which looked like the original target after she’d won well on her debut at Warwick back in November, well-backed in the process.

Off the back of that she went to Ascot to contest what is generally regarded as one of the strongest bumpers on this side of the Irish Sea outside of the Champion Bumper itself.

In defeating the previously unbeaten Brechin Castle, trainer Dan Skelton seemed more amenable to the idea of her going to the Festival, saying he’d do so as long as the ground was soft.

That would normally mean us waiting until the day to put her up as a bet, but with many of the firms now going non-runner no bet and no difference in her price between those going NRNB and not, we can make her a bet.

Out of a bumper winning sister to Whisper, winner of the Coral Cup at Cheltenham and twice successful in the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle, she is bred to be smart and is shaping up like a top-class prospect in her runs to date.

It is unusual for Skelton to be quite so bullish about a bumper runner, but further confidence can be taken from the quote Dan gave after his promising Royal Infantry won the bumper at Newbury on Saturday. That race has historically been the best guide to the home challenge for Cheltenham, but Skelton not in a hurry to send him to Cheltenham, saying: "Royal Infantry has won races at flat tracks and will get his chance around Cheltenham at some point because he's a high-class horse, but I don't think we need to subject him to the bumper there in a few weeks. Let It Rain will go to Cheltenham and gets an allowance. I wouldn't say she'd go straight past him, but I think it's telling his runs have been on flat tracks so we'll stick to that."