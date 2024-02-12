Cheltenham Festival tips: Antepost preview and bets for Weatherbys Champion Bumper

David Massey is at the helm as our Punting Pointers team recommended a couple of long-range bets for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.
One form line, two horses. The Weatherbys Champion Bumper was the race we decided to look at this week, and with the Irish challenge not looking quite as strong as in previous years, maybe this is a chance for the English to take the title back, albeit probably temporarily.
We both went through the form and came up with our suggestions and as the two are linked together by the same formlines, it makes sense to put the pair of them up for March.
LET IT RAIN now looks more likely to head towards Cheltenham and the Champion Bumper than waiting for April and the Grade 2 Nickel Colin Mares' Bumper at Aintree, which looked like the original target after she’d won well on her debut at Warwick back in November, well-backed in the process.
Off the back of that she went to Ascot to contest what is generally regarded as one of the strongest bumpers on this side of the Irish Sea outside of the Champion Bumper itself.
In defeating the previously unbeaten Brechin Castle, trainer Dan Skelton seemed more amenable to the idea of her going to the Festival, saying he’d do so as long as the ground was soft.
That would normally mean us waiting until the day to put her up as a bet, but with many of the firms now going non-runner no bet and no difference in her price between those going NRNB and not, we can make her a bet.
Out of a bumper winning sister to Whisper, winner of the Coral Cup at Cheltenham and twice successful in the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle, she is bred to be smart and is shaping up like a top-class prospect in her runs to date.
It is unusual for Skelton to be quite so bullish about a bumper runner, but further confidence can be taken from the quote Dan gave after his promising Royal Infantry won the bumper at Newbury on Saturday. That race has historically been the best guide to the home challenge for Cheltenham, but Skelton not in a hurry to send him to Cheltenham, saying: "Royal Infantry has won races at flat tracks and will get his chance around Cheltenham at some point because he's a high-class horse, but I don't think we need to subject him to the bumper there in a few weeks. Let It Rain will go to Cheltenham and gets an allowance. I wouldn't say she'd go straight past him, but I think it's telling his runs have been on flat tracks so we'll stick to that."
I’m all for Rory’s way of thinking here, particularly as I’ve seen Royal Infantry in the flesh when winning at Doncaster and was particularly impressed with him, so if the yard think they’ve one better suited to Cheltenham then I’m all ears, frankly.
However, let’s rewind to that Ascot contest where she beat BRECHIN CASTLE (replay below).
I’d already seen Brechin Castle win at Cheltenham the time before. My paddock notes that day were short and to the point: "Brechin Castle was hard to gauge until the rug came off, at which point he really came alive. He’s got class, tall and athletic to boot, and looked the part. There was a lot to like about the way he knuckled down once asked to quicken up, and he’ll be in the line up for the Champion Bumper, you’d like to think."
At Ascot, Let It Rain beat him a shade over three lengths but it is worth remembering that he had the penalty to shoulder for that Cheltenham win, and was giving Let It Rain 11lb that day.
He will, of course, still have to give her the 7lb mares allowance on the day but there’s little between them on that running and the 33/1 available looks a perfectly fair back-up bet.
He’d looked a very useful prospect when winning his first two bumpers, and the only real negative I have is the current form of the yard, who after a good autumn, have gone rather quiet. There’s still time to turn that around between now and March, though, and it shouldn’t put you off one that's already proven himself around Cheltenham.
