Nick Scholfield is looking forward to partnering high-class Flat recruit Zabeel Champion who has joined the Jonjo O'Neill yard - check out his horses to follow.

NICKLE BACK (Sarah Humphrey) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He's a five-year-old by Mustameet and he won at the start of October at Fontwell. He got a rating of 136 having come from Ireland. He gave me a great feel and Sarah does a great job. He might not be one on everybody's radar yet but he could be very soon. ZABEEL CHAMPION (Jonjo O'Neill) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He's a new horse for Mr (Martin) Tedham who I ride for and he was bought off the Flat and goes to Jonjo O'Neill. He had a rating of 103 on the Flat having won a nice race at Newmarket over a mile and a half. He's gone on soft conditions and he has taken to jumping well at home. He'll be out in a novice hurdle soon hopefully.

FIVE STAR GETAWAY (Christian Williams) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He's useful and I think there's a nice handicap in him. Whether it's more in the spring I'm not sure but he needed his recent reappearance at Chepstow and he might well go for the Becher but I can see him turning up in some nice races in the spring and Christian (Williams) does well with that type of horse. Hopefully he's still improving. PAPA TANGO CHARLY (Jonjo O'Neill) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He had quite a big reputation early on but I think he's possibly only just come to himself. He was quite wiry in his early days. He did won a small race (maiden hurdle) at Worcester in the summer but we've schooled him over fences recently and that seemed to change him a lot. He works well at home and hopefully going chasing can bring the best out of him. He'll be out when there's a bit of give in the ground.