Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Fillies' Mile day at Newmarket

Our Trackside Live team are providing updates from the Newmarket parade ring throughout the afternoon.
- Click here for all today's fast results
- Click here for racecards and free video form
- Click here for today's Timeform tipsheet
All times BST. Please refresh for updates
2.25 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes (Group 2)
Parade ring updates
VERDICT
Willing to side with Poet Master who is undoubtedly ready for the day and has been well managed throughout preliminaries. Beauvatier is perhaps underrated based on paddock appearance and would be second choice.
4 Cosmic Year - undoubtedly the quality horse in the future but seen him look fitter - still a good level of definition and may still prove too good.
1 Audience - showing increasingly better paddock behaviour although he has become very warm. Worth noting again; although others catch the eye more.
3 Poet Master - good level of fitness, on his toes in the paddock and becoming hard to manage at points; undoubtedly ready for the day.
5 Scoville - big framed colt but looks like he’ll sharpen up for the run, still further definition to find.
2 Beauvatier - looks in very good condition; compact and small, high level of muscle definition, appeals.
1.50 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes (Group 3)
Full result
1. CALENDAR GIRL 6/5 favourite
2. Mubasimah 11/2
3. Senorita Vega 7/1
Parade ring updates
VERDICT
Tough call, with plenty of these fillies appealing for different reasons. Classic Cuvee best, with the pair from the maiden two weeks ago both liked - Mubasimah and Shady Dame, with the latter taking the eye.
4 Coming Attraction - well balanced filly, no major negatives to find, good level of fitness.
1 Blingy's Sister - lean with high level of definition. Two handlers to keep her together, taking things well.
3 Classic Cuvee - very fit with notable definition; neatly put together filly. Keen to get on with the job but being well managed.
2 Calendar Girl - fine limbed and narrow, good definition over quarters and has a nice way about her; relaxed.
6 Mood Queen - toey and tense in the pre-parade ring. Getting very warm which would be a concern. No fitness questions.
5 Midnight Tango - one of the better coats in the field, holding onto her shine. Fit and well.
8 Senorita Vega - compact and together; traditional sprinting type. Fit, but others jump out more.
10 Tavana - large framed filly with a good attitude. Caught the eye at Newbury when winning and doesn’t look out of place here; athletic.
9 Shady Dame - fills the eye in the pre-parade, big filly. Improved from debut run from a fitness perspective.
7 Mubasimah - stockily built filly, not much leg but neat and compact. Love her demeanour, takes everything in her stride, looks well again.
1.15 Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes (Group 3)
Full result
1. BECKFORD'S FOLLY 16/1
2. Brussels 9/5 favourite
3. Aspect Island 20/1
Parade ring updates
VERDICT
Brussels best.
8 Our Cody - fit and athletic, improved behaviour through the year, relaxing well into her job, likeable.
6 Argentine Tango - late to paddock, very toey; normal paddock behaviour for her. Good level of fitness.
1 Revival Power - late to paddock and straight out onto the course, very fit, probably not standing out in the same way she has on previous runs, lost shine of coat.
10 Spicy Marg - athletic and leggy, always catches the eye on appearance, was so physically forward than others earlier in the year, little fussy today and has got warm; fit.
3 Beckford's Folly - very fit, good definition over quarters, warm, hasn’t come forward physically as much from Newmarket July course run.
2 Aspect Island - business like and purposeful, okay fitness but others jump out more.
7 India Love - tense through entire body and still presenting nervy despite increased experience. No fitness questions.
5 Chairmanfourtimes - compact build, presents a touch heavy but noted that some of the Nando Parrados are; fine.
4 Brussels - hard not to be impressed by this individual and has upheld a good visual since the Curragh earlier in the year. Still very well in the coat, prefer him here to last time at Newmarket.
9 Palmeira - a little warm and fussy in the pre-parade, wears red hood. A touch plain compared to others.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.