Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Fillies' Mile day at Newmarket

Our Trackside Live team are providing updates from the Newmarket parade ring throughout the afternoon.

2.25 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes (Group 2) Parade ring updates VERDICT Willing to side with Poet Master who is undoubtedly ready for the day and has been well managed throughout preliminaries. Beauvatier is perhaps underrated based on paddock appearance and would be second choice.

4 Cosmic Year - undoubtedly the quality horse in the future but seen him look fitter - still a good level of definition and may still prove too good. 1 Audience - showing increasingly better paddock behaviour although he has become very warm. Worth noting again; although others catch the eye more. 3 Poet Master - good level of fitness, on his toes in the paddock and becoming hard to manage at points; undoubtedly ready for the day. 5 Scoville - big framed colt but looks like he’ll sharpen up for the run, still further definition to find. 2 Beauvatier - looks in very good condition; compact and small, high level of muscle definition, appeals.

Parade ring updates VERDICT Tough call, with plenty of these fillies appealing for different reasons. Classic Cuvee best, with the pair from the maiden two weeks ago both liked - Mubasimah and Shady Dame, with the latter taking the eye.

4 Coming Attraction - well balanced filly, no major negatives to find, good level of fitness. 1 Blingy's Sister - lean with high level of definition. Two handlers to keep her together, taking things well. 3 Classic Cuvee - very fit with notable definition; neatly put together filly. Keen to get on with the job but being well managed. 2 Calendar Girl - fine limbed and narrow, good definition over quarters and has a nice way about her; relaxed. 6 Mood Queen - toey and tense in the pre-parade ring. Getting very warm which would be a concern. No fitness questions. 5 Midnight Tango - one of the better coats in the field, holding onto her shine. Fit and well. 8 Senorita Vega - compact and together; traditional sprinting type. Fit, but others jump out more. 10 Tavana - large framed filly with a good attitude. Caught the eye at Newbury when winning and doesn’t look out of place here; athletic. 9 Shady Dame - fills the eye in the pre-parade, big filly. Improved from debut run from a fitness perspective. 7 Mubasimah - stockily built filly, not much leg but neat and compact. Love her demeanour, takes everything in her stride, looks well again.

Parade ring updates VERDICT Brussels best.