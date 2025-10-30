Breeders' Cup tips: Best of the home team

Timeform pick five American horses with the strongest claims over the two days of the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar.

Explora – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ This sees a rematch between the Bob Baffert stablemates Explora and Bottle of Rouge who fought out the finish of the Del Mar Debutante Stakes over seven furlongs here in September. Explora started odds on that day after winning easily on her debut at the track but after setting the pace she was collared late on by Bottle of Rouge who went on to win by a length. Since then, however, Explora has run out a very comfortable winner of the Grade 2 Oak Leaf Stakes at Santa Anita under a change of tactics. Also running without the blinkers she’d worn for her first two starts, Explora was waited with this time until produced to lead entering the straight before drawing clear to beat the Debutante third La Wally, another who takes her on again here, by just over four lengths. A daughter of the Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Blame, it was no surprise that Explora was suited by stepping up in trip last time and Bottle of Rouge might find her harder to beat this time.

Ted Noffey – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile One of two unbeaten colts in the line-up, Todd Pletcher’s Ted Noffey has looked potentially out of the top drawer with his three wins. His first two victories came at Saratoga where he gained his first Grade 1 win in the Hopeful Stakes over seven furlongs. Baffert’s colt Buetane was sent off favourite but in a race sponsored by his owners Spendthrift Farm, Ted Noffey left him for dead in the final furlong when striding clear to win by eight and a half lengths. Ted Noffey looked sure to be suited by further and, while less spectacular, he comfortably followed up in the Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland from a pair of rivals, Blackout Time and Litmus Test, who have it all to do to turn the tables on him here. Ted Noffey’s main danger looks to be another grey, Baffert’s Brant, who has won both his starts at Del Mar, including when making all in the Del Mar Futurity last time, though unlike Ted Noffey he’ll be trying the trip for the first time. Straight No Chaser – Breeders’ Cup Sprint Straight No Chaser may be a six-year-old now, but he has few miles on the clock, never having had more than four races a year. He’s won seven of his thirteen starts, notably last year’s Breeders’ Cup Sprint where he raced in the first three throughout before edging ahead late on for a half-length win over Bentornato, with Mullikin back in third, both of whom are also back again this year. That was a career best from Straight No Chaser, but he raised his game further still on his first start this year when running out a clear-cut winner of the Riyadh Dirt Sprint on the Saudi Cup undercard. Remaining in the Middle East, things went less well for Straight No Chaser in the Dubai Golden Shaheen where he ran no sort of race but reportedly resented the kick-back and returned slightly lame. Given plenty of time to recover, he made a satisfactory return in the Grade 2 Santa Anita Sprint Championship in September, a race he won last year, when third behind Imagination and Dr Venkman. His draw in stall 12 isn’t ideal, but with that run under his belt, he can turn the tables on that pair and bid to become the fourth two-time winner of the Sprint.

100/1 GOLD CUP DARK HORSE 🏆👀 JUMPS SEASON PREVIEW 2025/26 | HORSES TO FOLLOW WITH TIMEFORM