Don't you just love the new set-piece-centric Premier League? Well, maybe you don't from a 'beautiful game' perspective, but you absolutely should from a punting perspective. So far this season the Premier League has seen 27.8% of all goals scored from set-pieces, that's way up on the league average since 2015/16 (21.7%), while the percentage of goals scored from corners (18.7%) is on course to smash the previous record (14.2% in 2010/11). That increase hasn't been factored into the prices of big centre-back scoring threats, and it's been one of the ways we've profited this season, with Joe Rodon delivering for us last season. Long may it continue. Last weekend delivered +8.4pts profit to help us bounce back from two losing weeks, and we've yet more centre-back scorers in focus this weekend, along with the usual player cards and a sprinkle of the more 'traditional markets'.

Live odds, form and stats Whenever Brighton are playing a side outside of the top six, we have to take them on. They record against the best sides is excellent especially at home but against the lesser teams not so good. Last season against non-big six sides they won just three of 13, and since the start of the 23/24 season they've won just 10 of 28, making LEEDS +0.5 ASDIAN HANDICAP (same as double chance market) a solid proposition at near even money. We've seen five of the last six newly promoted sides go to the AMEX and avoid defeat, and I think it's fair to say this Leeds team are far better than those teams, with performances in recent weeks that of a top half side.

Daniel Farke's have won the xG battle in six of their nine league games this season, and all of the last four generating 1.91 xGF and allowing just 0.61 xGA per game in the last quartet. Brighton always have an issue breaking down sides the approach in a deep block and Leeds will likely set up in a similar way here giving them a great chance of getting a result. Score prediction: Brighton 1-1 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1400 BST (30/10/25)

Live odds, form and stats This may seem an obvious one, but sometimes you can't avoid the obvious. In midweek Arsenal became the first English top fight club to win six games in a calendar month all to nil, and this weekend we have to back yet another success with a shutout. Mikel Arteta's side travel to Burnley on Saturday and ARSENAL WIN TO NIL has to be snapped up at 19/20. It's a bet that has won in 10 of Arsenal's 13 games across all competitions, with only top five sides from last season breaching them (Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle). This game sees the best defence take on the worst attack with Arsenal allowing the lowest xGA in the league (5.2 - 0.58 pg), the fewest goals (3 - 0.33 pg), the fewest shots (72 - 8.0 pg) and shots on target (19 - 2.1 pg).

Burnley meanwhile have generated the lowest expected goals tally (6.8 - 0.76 pg) taking a few shots (71 - 7.9 pg) and fourth fewest shots on target (28 - 3.1 pg). As well as the obvious I think this could be a good opportunity to get greedy and take on Burnley's shot lines. Arsenal have conceded a league low 72 shots this season but 22 of those came in their season opener at Old Trafford, meaning they've conceded just 50 shots in the last eight matches at an average of 6.25 per game. In that period no side has taken more than nine shots, not even Liverpool, Manchester City or Newcastle, with sides thought to be in the relegation mix racking up three (Leeds) five (Nottingham Forest) and four (West Ham) shot against Arsenal. Burnley's home games have seen them rack up shot tallies of seven (Sunderland), three (Liverpool), 12 (Nottingham Forest) and four (Leeds), despite them facing a kind schedule, so chancing BURNLEY UNDER 5.5 TOTAL SHOTS at 2/1 and UNDER 3.5 TOTAL SHOTS at 6/1 seem worthwhile. Score prediction: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1415 (30/10/25)

Live odds, form and stats My initial thought heading into this game was that Crystal Palace look a big price here at 19/20. The Eagles, fresh from Carabao Cup victory at Anfield in midweek, are winless in three league games but have played well in all three and have lost twice thanks to fine margins. Oliver Glasner's side continue to put up some excellent underlying data, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them get back to winning ways here against a Brentford side who have benefitted from playing three of their last four at home, taking a couple of scalps on the way. I would lean home win, but it's a no bet. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1420 (30/10/25)

Live odds, form and stats This could be a pivotal game for both teams. Fulham sit fourth bottom following a poor start to the season, while Wolves are rock bottom and winless, with their manager Vitor Pereira heavily backed to be the next man to leave his post (4/11). It's got a must-win feel to it, for both sides, and with a good referee appointment in John Brooks (5.07 cards per game last season), cards could be the way in. Wolves played right on the edge in the Carabao Cup in midweek, they were fired up, and I suspect we see a similar approach here. At the prices, MARSHALL MUNETSI TO BE CARDED looks like the best value at 9/2.

He's averaged 1.95 fouls per 90 this season and has already collected a card, with the physically imposing midfielder not afraid to mix it. He's a best price of 8/11 to commit 2+ fouls, which, with this ref, brings the card into play and at a bigger price we'll take the chance. I wouldn't put anyone off doubling him up with either Sasa Lukic (21/10 general) or Sander Berge (4/1 William Hills), but we'll take the single. Score prediction: Fulham 2-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1435 (30/10/25)

Live odds, form and stats Sean Dyche football delivered for us last weekend, and it can do so again, with UNDER 2.5 GOALS the play at 11/10. Nottingham Forest were in such a defensive mess it was always going to be Dyche's first port of call to make them tough to beat again, create a solid foundation to work off, and he has so far delivered.

Across two games against Portuguese league leaders Porto and current second place team in the Premier League Bournemouth, Forest have allowed a combined 1.18 xGA. Forest conceded more than that in each of Ange Postecoglou's final seven games in charge. The Cherries won 2-0 last weekend thanks to a goal direct from a corner and a 30-yard strike, with Dyche-ball limiting even the most potent of attacks to no big chances. The Dyche experience wouldn't be what it is though without issues in attack. Forest haven't scored a non-penalty goal in his two games, and have generated a combined 0.66 non-penalty xGF. Yikes. We simply have to back a repeat here as Dyche continues to look to steady the ship, and maybe even after he's steadied it, with Under 2.5 clicking in 60% (implied odds of 4/6) of his last 80 games as a Premier League manager. Manchester United have looked livelier of late, but both games against Liverpool and Brighton were played in an open, you-attack-we-attack manner, whereas this most certainly won't be. We'll also have a play on DOUGLAS LUIZ TO BE CARDED at 11/4. The Brazilian midfielder will be tasked with managing United's two number 10s and the advancing Bruno Fernandes, the trio excellent at drawing fouls.

In total that trio that have started the game for the Red Devils have drawn 46 fouls in nine games (5.11 per game), with six opposition midfielders booked. Luiz was booked last weekend, his first in three league appearances, was carded twice in just 500 minutes for Juventus last season and picked up a whopping 12 cards the season before when at Aston Villa. The referee here is Darren England, a decent appointment for card backers having flashed 4.2 per league game this season. Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1500 (30/10/25)

Live odds, form and stats Tottenham head into the weekend in third place in the Premier League - THIRD. They've been uninspiring to say the least, performances suggesting they've been the 13th best team in the league this season (on xP), while they have been a miserable follow at home. A return of W1 D1 L2 is not what you'd expect to see from the side two spots off the top, especially with both defeats coming against good sides (Bournemouth and Aston Villa). Chelsea will be fancying their chances here. An away win was tempting here at 8/5, but as discussed last weekend, we have to take centre-back scorers against Chelsea given the data. The Blues have been the worst defensive team in the league from dead-balls this season according to xGA (6.1 - 0.68 per game), and it just so happens that Spurs are becoming set-piece specialists. Dan Ballard hit the target for us after just a minute for Sunderland last weekend, registering the 15th shot from centre-backs against Chelsea this season, and this week the vote goes to in-form MICKY VAN DE VEN, who has bizarrely been priced up at 6/5 for 1+ TOTAL SHOT, 4/1 for 1+ SHOT ON TARGET and 14/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME - despite him being Tottenham's top scorer this season.

Yes, you read that right. The Dutch defender has scored five goals in all competitions, starting in the UEFA Super Cup, making him Spurs' top scorer, so the 14/1 has to be snapped up against a Chelsea side who ship a load of chances from dead-ball situations. He's registered a shot in eight of his 13 games this season at an average of 0.85 per 90, while he's fired a shot on target in five of those at an average of 0.47, making both the above prices value. Fresh off a brace last weekend against Everton, he really has his eye in at the moment, and his xG per 90 of 0.18 is excellent for a centre-back - it is in fact league leading. It may seem unlikely that a defender follows up a brace with another goal, but given the prominence of set-piece goals this season, I wouldn't be so sure. Score prediction: Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 20/1) Odds correct at 1600 (30/10/25)

Live odds, form and stats All is not well at Liverpool. The reigning Premier League champions have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, losing four on the spin in the league, with performances concerning enough to see Arne Slot's price to be the next manager sacked slashed. This is a really awkward game for the out of sorts Reds, with Aston Villa just a very difficult team to predict. Their data this season suggests they should be in the bottom three, but Unai Emery has somehow guided his side to four straight league wins, including against Manchester City last weekend. Let's be frank, an upset wouldn't be a huge surprise at this stage. If that is to happen, you can just bet EMI MARTINEZ will be up to all sorts of antics, and at 6/1 his price TO BE CARDED appeals as a single, as well as VILLA DOUBLE CHANCE AND MARTINEZ CARDED at 13/1. We are staking in this manner because I feel the 6/1 is worth backing on it's own given six of Martinez's 13 cards since the start of 23/24 have come through fouls, dissent or fighting. Seven have come from time wasting when his side have been leading, so the 13/1 is pretty obvious, but I don't want to go all in on that given there is a chance Villa get beaten and Martinez still gets carded.

