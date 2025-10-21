Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 117.75pts | Returned 138.53pts | P/L +28.87pts | ROI 25%
Football betting tips: Premier League
Friday 20:00 - Leeds vs West Ham
2.5pts Joe Rodon 1+ total shot at 11/10 (bet365)
0.5pt Joe Rodon to score anytime at 18/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
0.25pt Joe Rodon to score first at 40/1 (General)
*Saturday and Sunday tips to follow
Last weekend was one of being on the right thread but not being rewarded.
We were on Trevoh Chalobah to score anytime as Chelsea went to Nottingham Forest, with it anyone's guess as to who his centre-back partner would be, and it was said partner who scored instead of our man. Right lines, wrong player.
Jake O'Brien committed two fouls up against Jeremy Doku but avoided a card, while Ryan Sessegnon committed four fouls and didn't have his name taken as Fulham lost to Arsenal in yet another no card game from Anthony Taylor. Double blow.
Mohammed Kudus committed two fouls and avoided a card on Sunday, but the biggest sickner came at Anfield, where we were on Matthijs de Ligt to score anytime and I even went out of my way to highlight Harry Maguire should he get the nod. He did, and he scored. Nightmare.
Monday was more 'close but no cigar' with Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg both having shots against West Ham but none on target, making it a second straight losing weekend.
Hopefully we bounce this weekend, as clearly we are on the right lines and thought path with the angles highlighted.
**I've gone early with Friday's game, published on Tuesday, as I'm off Wednesday celebrating a big-ish birthday, so wanted to get ahead. Hopefully the prices hold for those who get to this later in the week, though I have added minimum prices I'd take in the Leeds vs West Ham section.**
Leeds vs West Ham
- Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Premier League
- Live odds, form and stats
Well, West Ham were BAAAADD on Monday weren't they. A 2-0 home loss to a supposed fellow relegation rival, losing the shot count 22-7, the shot on target count 7-1, the big chances created 5-0 and the xG battle 2.37 - 0.35. It was a shellacking.
Nuno Espirito Santo's men now head north to face another supposed fellow relegation rival in what really does feel like must-win for the Hammers. Not only are they second bottom and three points from safety heading into gameweek nine, but their schedule is horrific after this up to Boxing Day (NEW, BUR, BOU, LIV, MUN, BHA, AVL, MCI).
Leeds' recent performance was a contrast to West Ham's despite the same result at Burnley, with Daniel Farke's men dominating every major statistical category and being incredibly unfortunate not to get a result (xG: BUR 0.45 - 2.63 LEE).
They are a tempting price at 10/11 on Friday, but we'll instead swing big and stick with the set-piece angle when it comes to the Hammers. While they didn't concede from a set-piece on Monday, that was more down to good fortune rather than Nuno having sorted them out.
The Bees racked up 1.04 xG from set-plays alone in that game, taking eight shots, with both centre-backs getting having an effort on goal. Unfortunately for us they were off-target, but the point still stands that the Hammers remain extremely vulnerable from set-pieces.
It's eight goals conceded, 50 shots faced and 5.10 xG allowed from dead-balls on the season, so we have to persist with this angle until it's magically fixed, meaning JOE RODON 1+ TOTAL SHOT is a standout bet at 11/10.
Leeds rank eighth for set-piece shots this season, scoring three times, and Rodon has had a shot in all of his last three league appearances, taking seven in total.
He's also scored in that time, netting against Bournemouth at Elland Road, so at a huge 18/1 we'll back RODON TO SCORE ANYTIME. He also netted for Wales against Belgium on international duty, so has his eye in right now.
That goal for his national team was the first of the game, so at 40/1 we'll have a smaller play on him TO SCORE FIRST.
The bottom line is he's becoming a huge aerial threat from attacking set-pieces, playing in a team who get off a lot of set-piece shots, against a team who can't keep any team out from set-pieces. All the prices look huge value in my book, and I'd back them down to 3/4, 10/1 and 25/1.
Score prediction: Leeds 1-0 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 1800 BST (21/10/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.