Last weekend was one of being on the right thread but not being rewarded.

We were on Trevoh Chalobah to score anytime as Chelsea went to Nottingham Forest, with it anyone's guess as to who his centre-back partner would be, and it was said partner who scored instead of our man. Right lines, wrong player.

Jake O'Brien committed two fouls up against Jeremy Doku but avoided a card, while Ryan Sessegnon committed four fouls and didn't have his name taken as Fulham lost to Arsenal in yet another no card game from Anthony Taylor. Double blow.

Mohammed Kudus committed two fouls and avoided a card on Sunday, but the biggest sickner came at Anfield, where we were on Matthijs de Ligt to score anytime and I even went out of my way to highlight Harry Maguire should he get the nod. He did, and he scored. Nightmare.

Monday was more 'close but no cigar' with Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg both having shots against West Ham but none on target, making it a second straight losing weekend.

Hopefully we bounce this weekend, as clearly we are on the right lines and thought path with the angles highlighted.

**I've gone early with Friday's game, published on Tuesday, as I'm off Wednesday celebrating a big-ish birthday, so wanted to get ahead. Hopefully the prices hold for those who get to this later in the week, though I have added minimum prices I'd take in the Leeds vs West Ham section.**