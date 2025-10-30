Sack race odds: Arne Slot slashed in price as Liverpool losing run continues

The Dutchman is now roundly second favourite to the odds-on Wolves boss Vitor Pereira and as short as 12/5 on the Betfair Exchange, with BetVictor pricing him at 4/1 to be next to go.

Liverpool's collapse in form after winning seven straight games has been remarkable - they have now lost six of their last seven matches.

The nature of their 3-0 home thrashing by Palace has seen Slot heavily criticised after he fielded a severely understrength XI, with no senior players on the bench.

He justified that decision both pre- and post-match by first citing the competition as a development opportunity and later claiming he lacks squad depth.

The result also continued a worrying defensive trend for the Reds, with them now keeping just two clean sheets across their last 20 fixtures.