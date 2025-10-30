Sack race odds: Arne Slot slashed in price as Liverpool losing run continues

Arne Slot has been heavily backed in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' after Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup to plunge them deeper into crisis.
The Dutchman is now roundly second favourite to the odds-on Wolves boss Vitor Pereira and as short as 12/5 on the Betfair Exchange, with BetVictor pricing him at 4/1 to be next to go.
Liverpool's collapse in form after winning seven straight games has been remarkable - they have now lost six of their last seven matches.
The nature of their 3-0 home thrashing by Palace has seen Slot heavily criticised after he fielded a severely understrength XI, with no senior players on the bench.
He justified that decision both pre- and post-match by first citing the competition as a development opportunity and later claiming he lacks squad depth.
The result also continued a worrying defensive trend for the Reds, with them now keeping just two clean sheets across their last 20 fixtures.
Throughout this season Slot's men have never looked comfortable, requiring late goals and plenty of fortune during their early winning run.
Now, with the momentum against them, they face a very tough trio of fixtures before the next international break.
Aston Villa visit Anfield on Saturday, a team unbeaten in their last six in the Premier League (W4 D2) including winning their last four.
They then face Real Madrid in the Champions League next midweek before travelling to Manchester City the following weekend.
Perhaps even more concerning for Slot than Liverpool's most recent slump is that their collapse in form goes back much further, with a record of W19 D4 L14 since losing to PSV back in January.
Odds correct at 0955 GMT on 30/10
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.