Manchester City vs Bournemouth predictions, tips, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 3pts Eli Kroupi 2+ total shots at 6/5 (bet365) 1pt Eli Kroupi 3+ total shots at 7/2 (bet365) 0.5pt Eli Kroupi 4+ total shots at 10/1 (bet365) 1pt Man City to win and BTTS at 15/8 (bet365) 1pt Man City to win and under 3.5 goals at 8/5 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend Bournemouth have enjoyed a great start to the season, heading into gameweek 10 second in the Premier League. Andoni Iraola's side have won five and drawn three matches since losing a rip-roaring contest with Liverpool 4-2 on opening night, and led by in-form forward Antoine Semenyo - who has scored six and assisted three league goals already this term - they will arrive in Manchester with plenty of confidence. Manchester City side suffered a rare blip last weekend when losing 1-0 at a revitalised Aston Villa, a match they were stifled in for large parts.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has helped turn City around

It was, though, their only defeat in 11 fixtures. Pep Guardiola's men seem to have been reborn following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma, with a W8 D2 L1 record in all competitions since he joined the club. At home their performances have been ominous of The Etihad returning to its once impregnable status. August's limp home defeat by Tottenham is the only time City have failed to win on their own ground in their past 10 matches, scoring 27 and conceding just six goals in those victories.

That run includes a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in their final home game of last season, a Cherries team who contrary to popular belief had far from run out of steam - they lost only two of their final eight matches, winning at Arsenal during that time. That fixture saw Guardiola's side go off as 3/10 favourites, and with them significantly longer this weekend I'm very happy to back them in a couple of ways, combining a MANCHESTER CITY WIN separately with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 15/8, and UNDER 3.5 GOALS at 8/5. Having reviewed the historic prices and done the maths on the doubles, these are both value selections. Just as importantly, Bournemouth have only failed to score in one of their nine league games this season and five of City's nine wins have gone under 3.5 goals.

CLICK HERE for our 16/1 multi!

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Bournemouth have unearthed another gem in ELI KROUPI. A relatively unknown Frenchman, plucked from the obscurity of his native second division. How do they do it? How do they find these talents? Oh wait, his former club is owned by the same Black Knights who run Bournemouth. The perks of multi-club ownership. It’s great to see more and more football clubs getting turned into slick, sleazy corporate cesspits. Anyway, Kroupi does look like a real talent and he is a shot machine.