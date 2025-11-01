Breeders' Cup 2025: One tip for every race at Del Mar tonight

We have the Timeform analyst verdict on every Grade 1 race as the Breeders' Cup takes centre stage at Del Mar tonight.

HOPE ROAD has to be of serious interest given strike rate at this venue and looks the one to get on board with. Sweet Azteca had daylight back in second last time and is our next pick. Richi also commands consideration. 19.41 - Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Selection is a non-runner This doesn't look the deepest Group One. ARIZONA BLAZE is well to the fore on several indicators and looks to have decent prospects. Ag Bullet is on a two-race winning streak and can emerge best of the rest. Motorious shouldn't be far away either. 20.21 - Breeders' Cup Sprint

STRAIGHT NO CHASER has a decent chance on these terms and holds most appeal. Kopion has had a bullet workout in last 7 days and ought to go close as well. Bentornato is another who is entitled to a closer look. 21.01 - Breeders' Cup Distaff

SEISMIC BEAUTY is being brought along superbly and can rise to the top to become Bob Baffert's first Distaff heroine. Dorth Vader can make her presence felt despite having to overcome a difficult post, whilst Nitrogen commands plenty of respect. 21.41 - Breeders' Cup Turf

MINNIE HAUK is the obvious place to start. She's barely put a foot wrong all season and should take all the stopping as her master trainer bids for a record extending eighth Turf success. Two-time winner of this Rebel's Romance is expected to give his all to retain his crown, whilst Goliath shouldn't be too far away. 22.25 - Breeders' Cup Classic

The scratching of Sovereignty is a blow but there is still plenty of depth to the 2025 Classic. FOREVER YOUNG has clearly been trained with this in mind and his Saudi Cup success looks excellent form. Preakness hero Journalism can fare best of the 3-y-os, and of the rest, from last year's 1-2 Sierra Leone and Fierceness. 23.05 - Breeders' Cup Mile

As usual there's a strong European challenge and NOTABLE SPEECH can make amends for last year's narrow defeat. Sahlan and The Lion In Winter both haven't stood much racing and can give the selection most to think about. 23.45 - Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile

WHITE ABARRIO is weighted to go well and looks the one to fall in with. Nysos comes into this unbeaten in two races and appeals as best of the rest. Mystik Dan commands respect as well. 00.25 - Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf