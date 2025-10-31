Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot, Wetherby and Breeders' Cup Saturday November 1

Our form expert previews Saturday's action in the UK and America as he tackles Ascot, Wetherby and Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup.

The Verdict: Saturday November 1 2pts win Dysart Enos in 1.50 Wetherby at 11/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt win General Medrano in 2.05 Ascot at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Indemnity in 3.10 Ascot at 15/2 (William Hill, 7/1 General) 1pt win Bhaloo in 3.45 Ascot at 11/1 (bet365) 1pt win Goliath in 9.41 Del Mar at 8/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Take out insurance with Lavelle

With the Breeders’ Cup signalling the end of the good Flat stuff, more on that later, we’re almost fully into National Hunt mode now and Ascot and Wetherby serve up a couple of good cards on Saturday afternoon. Ascot provide some excellent handicaps to get stuck into and with the ground ‘Good, Good to Firm in places’ at the time of writing, with 8-12mm of rain forecast, conditions will hopefully be what everyone anticipated at declaration time resulting in few non-runners. This time of year is all about fitness and different stables approach this stage of the season with varying methods, so it’s always a good idea to see who has their string in good shape for the early weeks of the jumps season proper. Emma Lavelle wouldn’t be one to set your watch by at this time of the season, sometimes they are flying and sometimes they have needed a run, but she has started this campaign in top gear and her runners are worth close consideration on Saturday. In October she had seven winners at a strike-rate of 33% and one of those was INDEMNITY who bolted up at Market Rasen on his reappearance when he was value for more than his length-and-three-quarter win. He travelled all over his opposition under Harry Cobden just over two weeks ago, looking every inch an improved model on his fifth hurdling start, winning with ease after just one tickle with the whip and despite being less than fluent over the last two flights. That might not have been much of a race, but nor does a 6lb rise look insurmountable judging by both his hurdling progression and his Flat form for Roger Varian and I want to be with him on his first go against proper handicap hurdlers in the Lavazza Handicap Hurdle. His proven fitness doesn’t look the advantage it might’ve been in here given most of these have had a run, but I do think he might get the run of the race sitting prominent with Moveit Like Minnie likely to go forward over this trip in the unusual visor and cheekpieces combination. Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies are in cracking form themselves, as you would expect at this time of the campaign, and Moveit Like Minnie has some good Ascot form to his name, for all that he is 0/4 here. I think he’ll find at least one too good again, though, and the unexposed and progressive Indemnity could well be the horse to beat him. The Verdict: Back INDEMNITY in the 3.10 Ascot

Ben Jones: Could be celebrating at Ascot

General to pull rank at Ascot

Earlier on the card I also think Lavelle’s GENERAL MEDRANO is worth siding with in the Grundon Waste Management Handicap Chase over 2m1f. Lavelle doesn’t usually leave her returning handicap chasers lacking in fitness this time of year, no matter how the rest of her team are going, and this horse has a very good seasonal reappearance record after winning first time back in 2023-24 while he was a good second at Haydock last season. A week after Haydock he bolted up at Newbury (watch the free video replay below) and crucially he travelled smoothly off an average gallop (Timeform recorded a closing sectional of 107.7%) there, which just shows he doesn’t need a pace collapse to come through with a winning challenge. That’s good news as there are very few obvious front runners in here and I wouldn’t necessarily bank on a strong pace despite a good field size of 13. Everything is set for General Medrano to run to a good level and a mark of 140 doesn’t look beyond him. In January he was a close second to Petit Tonnerre off a rating of 141 at Doncaster and he gets a 13lb pull with that rival in this. Jockey Ben Jones has a cracking record at Ascot and he knows this fellow very well, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes the most of the weight advantage he gets from the likes of Boothill and L’eau du Sud in a super race. The Verdict: Back GENERAL MEDRANO in 2.05 Ascot

Bhaloo looks interesting up to three miles

Nicky Henderson hasn’t had an October as quiet as the one just gone (0/10) since 2004 (0/10) but that year he bounced back with a typically fruitful November and you have to think he’ll be amongst the winners soon enough. BHALOO could be the one to get him going in the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase over three miles, as he has an excellent record fresh and he ran as recently as July when he put up a good showing in third in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen. The way he stayed on there suggests he might improve for tackling this trip and I certainly wouldn’t presume he doesn’t stay judging by his two failed efforts over the distance so far, as those runs came during a period last season when he wasn’t right. He’s bred for three miles and he’s won at Ascot, beating a right-handed specialist in Bad at this meeting last year, while he’s only 6lb higher than when bouncing back to win at Newbury in March in a competitive 2m4f handicap chase. You just sense Henderson is getting to grips with him now and there could be plenty more to come, so he could be a potent rival for this lot if getting into a good rhythm under Nico de Boinville. The Verdict: Back BHALOO in the 3.45 Ascot

Dysart to sink Golden champion

It’s Charlie Hall day at Wetherby and the feature looks a good but trappy race with fitness levels for the main protagonists largely an unknown quantity. I’m happy to watch how that all plays out but I do think Fergal O’Brien’s DYSART ENOS is worth a bet in the Listed bet365 Mares’ Hurdle over two miles. Jeremy Scott’s Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace is the odds-on favourite here, but she normally comes on for a run and last season she needed her first run of the campaign at Ascot. With only three runners you can see why she has assumed favouritism, but I’m wary of her on fitness grounds and Dan Skelton could also be using this as a starting point for Kateira who needs another mile ideally. Dysart Enos looks a big danger getting 6lb from Golden Ace and she might well have a fitness edge, too, after running on the Flat 59 days ago. Add to this Fergal O’Brien is in cracking form and he has a super record in the early months of the season at Wetherby, while we probably shouldn’t forget Dysart Enos slammed Golden Ace by nine lengths in the Nickel Coin in their bumper days, for all that plenty of water has passed under the bridge since then. The Verdict: Back DYSART ENOS in the 1.50 Wetherby

Goliath looks a giant in the Turf