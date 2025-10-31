Vicki Gibbins was trackside on day one of the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar as the O'Brien family stole the show.
It’s a carnival atmosphere at Del Mar.
Race-day finery, cowboy hats and Halloween costumes: something for everyone.
A pirate and his wench (are we allowed to say wench in this day and age?) step into the lift with me as I search for the sixth-floor press room. It becomes clear they were aiming to get paddock-side for the upcoming undercard race and I apologise, in a British-like fashion, for our upward trajectory.
“Don’t y’all worry,” says the wench.
“What goes up, must come down.”
The same could be said for European spirits.
The Friday of the Breeders’ Cup meeting has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for the Euros and we need a winner – it’s a long way to come without one. The late defection of our girl Precise has left a nervous tension in the air.
The start of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Sprint does little to allay fears. Brussels misses the break by three lengths and comes home the best of the Euros to place second behind Cy Fair.
“I don’t know why I’m retiring,” laughs Frankie as he walks away from Aspect Island.
It’s an excellent performance from James Owen's charge to finish a staying-on third, having won a nursery handicap only six weeks ago. ‘Where the turf meets the surf’ has never been used to describe Yarmouth, but maybe Aspect Island enjoys an afternoon by the seaside.
“We’ve learnt a bit, he’s learnt a bit. He’s a lovely horse for next year,” sums up Owen.
We’re on dirt next, so the Euros can’t win this one even if we had a runner. Stick to your strengths.
As post time for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf draws near, it’s looking like an uphill task for the Europeans. We might be triple-handed with Queen Of Hawaii, Pacific Mission and Balantina but that may not be enough to stop Frankie Dettori, in search of a final swansong aboard the unbeaten Imaginationthelady.
Thankfully, the combined O’Brien family are a match for one Italian jockey and it’s Donnacha O’Brien’s turn to mark his place in Breeders’ Cup history. Balantina leads home a one-two for the away team, finishing one-and-a-quarter lengths ahead of Andrew Balding’s Pacific Mission.
“We’ve been coming here since we were babies, watching Dad do it year in, year out,” said Donnacha, who was three when Aidan won his first Breeders’ Cup with Johannesburg in 2001.
“It had always been our plan to come here. We probably shouldn’t have run at the Curragh [Debutante Stakes], she’s a low mover and it rained half an hour before the race.
“She’s been training exceptionally well over the last few weeks. We came here thinking that we were over-priced and a live shot.”
Andrew Balding was equally pleased with Pacific Mission, who suffered a luckless run through the field from stall twelve. The team will be hoping See The Fire won’t endure the same difficult task from her widest draw in the Filly & Mare Turf.
“From that draw, Colin [Keane] has given her a lovely ride,” he said.
“There wasn't much else we could do apart from being patient. She's ran a hell of a race, so we're happy.
“Looking at that run, she might stay a bit further - anything's possible."
You could give me ten tries at pronouncing Gstaad and I’d struggle in the same way the American media are lingering over Dylan Browne McMonagle.
Track commentator Larry Collmus has clearly been practicing and shouts home the Juvenile Turf finish.
“No doubt who the best is, it’s Gstaad!”
Or maybe not.
The success marks a record breaking twenty-first victory at the Breeders’ Cup for Aidan O’Brien, who enters the history books as the winning-most trainer.
“I’m delighted,” Aidan allows himself, before listing all the people he deems more important.
“Everyone knows we’re in a privileged position to be working for the lads, they’ve put so much in since we came to Ballydoyle - breeding, buying, putting the pedigrees together.
“Christophe [Soumillon] has given him a beautiful ride. I’m delighted for the lads.
“There’s so many people I’m not mentioning, and they’re all the people which make this happen.”
I think we know who the best is.
