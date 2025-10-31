It’s a carnival atmosphere at Del Mar.

Race-day finery, cowboy hats and Halloween costumes: something for everyone.

A pirate and his wench (are we allowed to say wench in this day and age?) step into the lift with me as I search for the sixth-floor press room. It becomes clear they were aiming to get paddock-side for the upcoming undercard race and I apologise, in a British-like fashion, for our upward trajectory.

“Don’t y’all worry,” says the wench.

“What goes up, must come down.”

The same could be said for European spirits.

The Friday of the Breeders’ Cup meeting has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for the Euros and we need a winner – it’s a long way to come without one. The late defection of our girl Precise has left a nervous tension in the air.

The start of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Sprint does little to allay fears. Brussels misses the break by three lengths and comes home the best of the Euros to place second behind Cy Fair.

“I don’t know why I’m retiring,” laughs Frankie as he walks away from Aspect Island.

It’s an excellent performance from James Owen's charge to finish a staying-on third, having won a nursery handicap only six weeks ago. ‘Where the turf meets the surf’ has never been used to describe Yarmouth, but maybe Aspect Island enjoys an afternoon by the seaside.

“We’ve learnt a bit, he’s learnt a bit. He’s a lovely horse for next year,” sums up Owen.