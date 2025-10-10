Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Breeders' Cup at Del Mar

Our Trackside Live team are on tour in order to provide some key snippets and big-race reaction from the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar.

Hello and welcome to the Breeders' Cup 'Trackside' special. With Matt Brocklebank safely ensconced in West Yorkshire and reliable Trackside Live operative Vicki Gibbins soaking up the slightly warmer delights of Southern California at Del Mar, we have the Breeders' Cup just about covered for you this evening. Timeform have provided their race-by-race selections on the quality action to come, while Matt and resident Verdict writer Ben Linfoot are both taking a pop at short-priced favourite Minnie Hauk in the Breeders' Cup Turf in their regular Saturday columns. Hot on the heels of a gripping Arc de Triomphe and stellar edition of the Champion Stakes at Ascot, this year's BC Turf does look just as tasty - certainly from a European perspective - and it will be interesting to see if Aidan O'Brien can add to his record-breaking haul of Breeders' Cup winners and close in on that 28 top-level winners for the calendar year. He needs two to equal and three to break new ground. Francis Graffard is standing in his way once more with Goliath reportedly back to his very best according to some, while Charlie Appleby has seven-year-old stalwart/legend Rebel's Romance bidding for an unprecedented third victory in the race. Amiloc, El Cordobes, Rashabar and Ethical Diamond add further intrigue from this part of the world, not forgetting James Owen's Wimbledon Hawkeye under Frankie Dettori. He couldn't, could he? The Breeders' Cup Classic comes under the spotlight here thanks to the excellent Steve Andersen, the Daily Racing Form's west coast correspondent, while if you just want to read about some of the star US runners on the card then look no further than Timeform's top three. The good stuff gets going with the Filly & Mare Sprint (on the dirt) at 19:00 GMT, followed by the Turf Sprint at 19:41. Set your clocks for the Turf at 21:41, just as Liverpool v Villa is reaching its conclusion (Jake Osgathorpe is backing Emi Martinez to be carded if you're interested), while the Breeders' Cup Mile featuring class act Notable Speech, shock Sussex hero Qirat and Juddmonte ownermate Jonquil comes up at 23:05.

Winning reaction Will appear here...

Trackside comment It’s the US horses who hold the edge in the paddock: AG Bullet and Governor Sam. AG Bullet isn’t what you’d expect to see from an American sprinter, he’s athletic and leggy rather than the big bull of a colt that Governor Sam is - they both make plenty of appeal in their own ways. Khaadem and She’s Quality are both taking the proceedings well. The filly has a tendency to get on her toes in preliminaries but America suits her and she’s settled beautifully.

Timeform verdict (selection is a non-runner) This doesn't look the deepest Group One. ARIZONA BLAZE is well to the fore on several indicators and looks to have decent prospects. Ag Bullet is on a two-race winning streak and can emerge best of the rest. Motorious shouldn't be far away either.

Matt Brocklebank selection Starlust managed it 12 months ago but this five-furlong track is pretty brutal for the European sprinters and I’d be looking towards AG BULLET improving on his third from last year. He was only beaten a neck and looks to have improved again this season including an impressive Grade 1 win at Saratoga two starts ago. Stall 8 should give Johnny V all the options he needs.

19:00 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (Grade 1) Full result 1. SPLENDORA 100/30 2. Vahva 12/1 3. Hope Road 5/4 favourite

She's bolted up! ⚡️



SPLENDORA takes out the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint in style for Bob Baffert!@BreedersCup #BC25 pic.twitter.com/4aXrCb4GTs — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 1, 2025

Winning reaction Jockey Flavien Pratt on NBC: "It means a lot, I came here in this country and people welcome you with open arms. I've had the chance to ride for some of the best trainers, I'm very grateful. He rold me that she had a good pocket trip last time and she liked it, so I tried to do that again. The pace was good and I felt very comfortable the whole way." Trainer Bob Baffert on NBC: "She'd been working just unbelievable in the morning and Pratt is the best, he deserved it." On equalling D. Wayne Lukas with his 20th Breeders' Cup success, Baffert added: "It means a lot because he did so much for the sport, he made the Breeders' Cup so elegant. That got me into the business, I thought I'd follow Wayne. I miss him. To be tied with D Wayne is an honour."

Trackside comment We don’t know these fillies and mares too well, but Hope Road has caught the eye during track mornings and on the course. She’s a powerful filly and looks spot on. Praying might not be the rank outsider on looks, she’s a big girl who captures the attention in the mornings.

Timeform verdict HOPE ROAD has to be of serious interest given strike rate at this venue and looks the one to get on board with. Sweet Azteca had daylight back in second last time and is our next pick. Richi also commands consideration.

Matt Brocklebank selection HOPE ROAD is proven at the track, over the trip, in Grade 1 company and despite not being seen since August, she's won after similar breaks in the past including in the Ballerina Stakes at Saratoga. Stall 8 on the outside is probably best on the dirt track here and Bob Baffert's first string does look like she'll take the world of beating.