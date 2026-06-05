Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates for Oaks day from the Derby meeting at Epsom

The Trackside Live team brought you their paddock comments from the Epsom parade ring; recap their thoughts plus results, replays and reaction.

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1. COLOMBIER 12/1

2. Zarathos 11/1

3. A War Eagle 40/1

4. Crimson Spirit 17/2

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Parade ring updates 14 Musical Angel - should come on for another run. 12 Pietro - plain and others appeal more on fitness. 13 Monarch's Gold - doesn’t present that fit, others appeal more. 15 Son - very on toes but can do that, okay fitness. 4 Aurora Majesty - fair level of fitness, well. 6 Crimson Spirit - does not appeal on fitness. 1 Dance In The Storm - two handlers as can get buzzy, very fit. 9 Zarathos - likeable type, can be a bit busy in the paddock but does this; probably doesn’t stand out like he did at York. 2 Rhoscolyn - a real stand out from walking in the paddock, catches the eye. 3 The Angel King - needs the run. 10 A War Eagle - compact and solid, others have more obvious class appeal. 11 Arctic Thunder - very fit, slender framed but very tight. 5 Veblen Good - lean with high level of rib definition. 7 Colombier - has quality, big chested, bandaged front legs, fair fitness. 8 Mister Bluebird - small, compact, looks well. 16 Sunny Smile - fit enough after a long break, rib definition.

1. ELLUSIVE BUTTERFLY 9/1

2. Greek Mythology 5/2

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Winning reaction Karl Burke: "When I went to get the saddle Cliff said to me 'there's three that want to make the running, I'll just take a lead' and I said 'don't give that up if she jumps quick' because I thought she was nailed on to get the rail on this stands' side and that's been so important today and thankfully I talked him out of taking a pull. "She's a very honest filly. They probably gifted her a bit too much of a headstart though, it will be interesting to see the fractions but it didn't look as though we were going that quick yet we were five lengths ahead; Cliff came in and said 'I couldn't believe they gave me such an easy lead' but Cliff is very good from the front and she's got the job done. "We've always felt she was black type, listed class and we'll try and get some group black type now; we might have to go to France or Germany [for the ground] but I'm sure she's capable of doing that."

Verdict Ten Carat Harry best; looks ready to step into stakes company, probably calmer than Newmarket too.

Parade ring updates 6 Ten Carat Harry - toey and has a bit about him, did the same at Newmarket, nice physical and not outclassed. 5 Stellar Sunrise - stocky, powerful build, looks in fair order, not a major stand out. 1 Ardisia - hasn’t really changed physically from two to three; doesn’t appeal aesthetically, fit. 2 Greek Mythology - lengthy and long backed, almost a middle distance frame, relaxed, fit and fine. 7 Assaranca - small and slight filly, very racy and agile, good definition. 9 Ellusive Butterfly - very keen and whizzy, in the paddock early; two handlers and needs to settle.

1. MISTER WINSTON 6/1

2. Hot Cash 20/1

3. Man Of La Mancha 5/1

4. Popmaster 28/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "He was three deep with no cover throughout which wasn't ideal, he's clearly improved for cut in the ground. "They got racing too soon and I had to check out of that space and maybe as a result, he was able to fill up for another half a furlong; not that it was intentional."

Parade ring update 8 Sterling Knight - solidly built gelding, no major negatives. Verdict Bragbor and Thunder Roar best pair.

Parade ring updates 17 Jimmy Speaking - good level of definition, fit and well. 10 Principality - in good order, plenty to like. 18 Final Night - some definition behind but others appeal more on fitness. 7 Mr Swivell - has a nice way about him, fairly athletic. 9 Man Of La Mancha - presented better last time, for all he’s fit. 6 Nizam - in good order after short break. 5 Mirsky - little plain, doesn’t stand out. 13 Bragbor - in good order, very fit. 14 Walsingham - has a bit of quality, likeable with a good level of fitness. 15 Asmen Warrior - fit and well; tends to present that way. 2 Popmaster - looks in good order. 12 Celeborn - still a little heavy, especially for a Boughey, will come on. 11 Stem - little plain through the coat and doesn’t appeal overall. 4 Thunder Roar - slender and fit, always tends to present well. 1 Ozat - needs the run. 3 Mister Winston - always an appealing physical, big strong type and looks well again.

1. THUNDERING ON 5/1

2. Legacy Link 3/1

3. Sugar Island 25/1

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Winning reaction Dylan Browne McMonagle: "We were coming into the race very confident, obviously the trip was going to be the question mark but she's been doing everything so easy, she's improving with every run and there was never a moment's doubt really. "I didn't really need to count, I was sitting last and I knew there was nothing going to be coming from behind me and I always had everything covered in front. She's got a lot of class. Great training performance from Joseph, everybody does a great job at home and I'm very lucky to be getting my leg across. "It's unbelievable, this is what we all dream of doing. Coming to these places is where you want to be and riding in these races; coming here this weekend we've got two live chances in Classics, it doesn't usually happen but we've got one ticked off so hopefully roll on to tomorrow. "The sky's the limit. She's very, very talented so a big well done to everyone and a big thanks to everyone who has got her here and hello to everyone at home in Donegal watching."

Thundering On is eased down after crossing the line in the Oaks

Verdict Cameo best.

Parade ring updates 5 Legacy Link - looks in really good order, still a little unsure and almost green. Has quality and is fit. 9 Venetian Lace - solidly built type; strong and fit, no issues. 8 Thundering On - fit and well, slender and muscular. 6 On Message - looks a little plain compared to some of these, doesn’t stand out. 4 K Sarra - lovely big physical, always appeals, definitely come forward from Newbury and York. 7 Sugar Island - not progressed physically as you’d have hoped; fit and well for frame. 3 Cameo - best of the O’Brien trio, tall, athletic filly with a big walk and nice way about her. 2 Amelia Earhart - does not stand out in the same way as she did at Chester; fit and fine but no better than that. 1 A La Prochaine - tall but slender, tends to present very fit and does so again.

1. SALLAAL 5/2 favourite

2. Respond 11/4

3. Spoken Truth 12/1

4. Ammes 10/1

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Winning reaction Ray Dawson: "I'm very fortunate to put on these colours for His Highness Sheikh Ahmed and ride some very nice horses over the last few years and this lad is definitely one of them; we've always held him in high regard. I loved the way he relaxed and raced very professionally there, it was the one thing we were trying to get right with him. Tony Proctor, who rides Rahiebb and rides him, has done a great job. "Top-weight in a competitive handicap like that and he's won very convincingly so onwards and upwards please God. I think no matter where the group went I was going to win but it's soft ground and there's a camber so, naturally enough, there's going to be an advantage to be on that rail. I just had to get there a little bit earlier than I wanted to because Oisin was coming over; in fairness to him, he had a little look and gave me a bit of room so I owe him one out there. "He was way too good on the day and we always thought he was, it's lovely to see him do it like that."

Sallaal bounds clear of his rivals at Epsom

Verdict Spoken Truth and Respond best pair.

Parade ring updates 2 Bolster - looks well, fair level of definition. 1 Liberty Lane - probably better of the Burke pair, fit and well. 9 Dhahabi - needs run. 5 Beylerbeyi - lacking the definition he can have. 15 Alpha Crucis - tends to present a little heavy, okay for him. 16 Ammes - tends to present well; in fair order. 11 Auld Toon Loon - doesn’t appeal on fitness. 4 Respond - solid and muscular, looks in good order. 12 Have Secret - has lived on his nerves a bit; spooky. Good level of fitness. 7 Quai De Bethune - has got a touch warm, good level of fitness, appealing physical. 17 Spoken Truth - very fit to the point of lean, plenty to like. 14 Let's Dream - very lean, red hood but calm. 13 Tycoon - okay definition, little poor through the coat. 8 Great David - might still need another run. 3 Sallaal - slender type, fair definition, fit and fine. 10 King's Code - plain, poor in the coat.

1. SEAGULLS ELEVEN 5/2 favourite

2. Persica 11/4

3. Boiling Point 11/2

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "I had the choice in the race, Persica or him, so I'm glad I chose the right one. "This is a good horse. Hugo trained his father, Galileo Gold, to win a Guineas and St James's Palace. It was brave backing him up within two weeks of France. The horse was terrifically prepared and I think he's a horse who can go on to better things. "The fastest ground is uphill and, as the viewers at home will know, the Epsom straight is really on a camber and towards the stands' rail is much higher than the far rail so you want to be up near the stands' rail."

Seagulls Eleven narrowly gets the better of Persica at Epsom

Verdict Chancellor best, Royal Playwright overpriced after a long break.

Parade ring updates 7 Seagulls Eleven - very fit, two handlers and gradually starting to get on toes; completely normal for him. 6 Royal Playwright - fairly fit after a long break; not entirely dismissed. 4 Persica - very lean, starting to get a little warm but no major concerns. 8 Skukuza - sweating heavily, but does tend to present this way; doesn’t make appeal against some. 2 Chancellor - makes plenty of appeal, strong deep chested type, defined. 1 Boiling Point - looks in great order, high level of rib definition, little tense but does tend to present this way. 3 Ice Max - strong gelding, tends to present the same, fit. 5 Qirat - fit and fine, no major negatives.

1. HICKORY LAD 10/3

2. Alpe d'Huez 22/1

3. Rlasthope 18/1

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Winning reaction Sam James: "He impressed me today, he really hit the gates and attacked the race. I had them beat from a long way out I felt. The step up in trip was no problem. This horse hasn't done anything wrong in all his starts; he was beat by a very good horse of Kevin Ryan's that went onto win at Sandown in a listed race, he won at Musselburgh, he was second behind a very fast horse of Becca Menzies' so he hasn't really done anything wrong. "It's good to soft, they're getting into it a bit but when they're going forward it's alright. "I'll leave that to Phil [Royal Ascot or not]. I suppose with them getting rid of the Windsor Castle and things like that, it's not as easy for these types of horses but that's why we decided to come here."

Hickory Lad comes nicely clear at Epsom

Verdict Hickory Lad and The Bookkeeper best pair. Social Spirit negative.

Parade ring updates 10 Rlasthope - late to paddock; red hood. Strong and fit. 2 Dandyman Dan - very keen and strong, would be a concern. 13 Romidijo - little plain compared to some of these, okay at best. 14 Time And Effort - might still need a run. 4 Hickory Lad - physically forward, well developed, like. 1 Alpe d'Huez - has height and fit; little tense and tight. 12 Havana Flash - still quite weak and small, will improve. 7 Wild Terrain - makes appeal, very straight forward demeanour, good level of definition. 6 The Bookkeeper - physically forward compared to some, has chest and girth, likeable. 11 Social Spirit - very keen and spooky; concern. 5 Possessive - very small colt; even for a Burke, very fit. 8 Ardad Steve - straight forward demeanour, fair definition behind. 3 El Lambo - very lean, not a scrap of fat on him.

1. NAANA'S SHADOW 7/2 favourite

2. Call Margot 18/1

3. Shes Got A Brother 13/2

4. Temple Of Athena 16/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "She's bred to improve for these conditions, it's close to soft ground. She loved it, push button ride, really fast out of the gate and an improving filly; well done to Katie." Katie Scott: "This is our biggest ever winner. We've only got 21 horses and it means so much to us; it's a big team effort. "The winners on the big days are why we do this; we're only a small yard and to reward owners with winners like this is fantastic. It might not be tonight because we've got important runners tomorrow but there'll be a big party soon."

Naana's Shadow beats the fast-finishing Call Margot at Epsom

Verdict Coyy and Rosie Frith best pair. Temple Of Athena negative.