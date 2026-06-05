Epsom Friday review: Treble for Oisin Murphy on Oaks undercard

A review of the rest of the action from Betfred Oaks Day at Epsom.
Seagulls swoops for thrilling Diomed win
Oisin Murphy completed an Oaks Day treble thanks in part to Seagulls Eleven who got the better of an epic duel with Persica to win the Betfred Diomed Stakes.
The 5/2 favourite tracked the front-running eventual third Boiling Point through the early stages and as the field made their way towards the stands' side down the straight, grabbed the rail.
Challenging on the other flank of the field, last year's winner Persica went narrowly to the front inside the final furlong.
However rallying strongly, Seagulls Eleven got his head back up in the very last stride for a nose success.
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"I let out an expletive when I thought we were done but I had a good enough view and did think he got up. But 20 yards out I felt all hope was gone," smiled winning trainer Hugo Palmer.
"You only get paid at one place and Oisin put his had down at the right time. He's a tenacious horse, they get on very well and Oisin just said he's a dream ride now. He said he'll get a mile-and-a-quarter stood on his head and I think we've just outstayed the second on the run to the line."
Shadow blitzes Dash rivals
Earlier the champion jockey made the perfect start to the Betfred Derby Festival when Naana’s Shadow blitzed her rivals in the Win With Zyn 3yo 'Dash' Handicap.
Quickly away, Katie Scott’s charge never saw another rival and was in control of the contest passing the furlong parker.
The 7/2 favourite ran on strongly to hit the line half-a-length ahead of Call Margo (18/1) with She’s Got A Brither (13/2) and Temple Of Athena (16/1) filling the frame.
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The winning trainer told ITV Racing: "This is our biggest ever winner, we've only got 21 horses. It means so much to us. All the girls and Harvey that work at home have done a massive job with her.
"It's a real team effort. Winners on the big days are why we do this, we're only a small yard and to reward owners with winners like this is fantastic. There'll be a big party soon."
Murphy added: "She's a push-button ride, really fast out of the gate and an improving filly. Well done to Katie."
Murphy landed the treble later on the card when Mister Winston won the HKJC World Pool Handicap at 6/1.
Hickory makes all for Makin
Hickory Lad (100/30) gave trainer Phillip Makin one of his biggest successes to date in the Oddschecker British EBF Woodcote Stakes at Epsom on Betfred Oaks day on Friday.
The son of James Garfield was the joint-most experienced horse in the field after three runs including a running-on second in the Lily Agnes at Chester last time.
Stepping up to six furlongs at Epsom he used his five-furlong speed to take the lead early and he never looked back under Sam James, winning by three-and-a-quarter lengths at the line.
Alpe d'Huez (22/1) was second with Rlasthope (18/1) third.
Makin said: "Sam said we'll use his experience and go forward and he never looked in bother really.
"I feel like the race he was going to run in doesn't exist anymore, but we'll have a think [about Royal Ascot]."
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Butterfly sprouts wings in the Surrey
Ellusive Butterfly (9/1) ran out a game winner of the Listed Cygames Surrey Stakes for Karl Burke and Clifford Lee.
Well beaten in handicap company at York's Dante Festival last time, she bounced back to form after a long tussle with runner-up Greek Mythology.
Ardisia was third with even-money favourite Stellar Sunrise well beaten.
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Sall the way for Dawson
Roger Varian's Sallaal (5/2) made a mockery of his handicap mark of 107 when romping away by six-and-a-half lengths under Ray Dawson in the Betfred 'Nifty 50' Handicap.
The four-year-old finished second at this track on his reappearance in April but went one better in fine style after storming up the stands' rail for an emphatic win.
Respond (11/4) was second, Spoken Truth (12/1) was third and Ammes (10/1) was fourth.
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Betfred Derby previews and tips
- Betfred Derby: What the trainers say
- Timeform big-race preview and analysis
- Graham Cunningham's Epsom File
- Podcast Tips: Who will win the Derby?
- Horse-by-horse guide and Nic Doggett verdict
- Betfred Derby preview Podcast
- Weekend View from Andrew Asquith
- Stamina is key according to Simon Holt
- What do pedigrees say and who will stay best?
- Timeform's Derby greats down the years
- Frankel holds the key to Epsom glory
- Egypt the each-way play according to Alex Hammond
- The "most thrilling 90 minutes in horseracing"?
- Aidan O'Brien's unshakeable faith in Pierre Bonnard
- Final field of 14 and Derby draw details
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