Value Bet selection Aucunrisque, advised at 14/1, landed the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury to cap an extraordinary day for trainer Chris Gordon. Recap the action.

All times GMT, please refresh for updates

That's a wrap 1650: The Newbury bumper winner was returned at 8/1 in a race that has fallen to the likes of Oscar Rock, Ballyandy, Barters Hill and Definitly Red. It remains to be seen how this year's renewal stacks up but it looked a solid enough race on paper. Time will tell and time will tell whether today's outing has done Jonbon the world of good going into Cheltenham. It's been a funny old day in many respects with that two-runner Kingmaker providing more food for thought than most of us anticipated beforehand. There were some slightly surprising results at Newbury too and I don't think there are many that would have wagered on Nicholls drawing a blank on the card. McFabulous returned with a heart problem and the reasons put forward for the defeats of Hitman and Greaneteen seemed fair enough to me so I don't think anything should be read into today as far as stable form is confirmed. The front end seemed to be the place to be in the Betfair Hurdle and was a fine advert for Gordon's skills as a trainer - he deserves a few more horses - and those of Mullins (Emmet) who so nearly pulled off yet another gamble. It may not have turned out as we expected a few hours ago but it's been fun and I hope you've enjoyed it too. Cheerio.

🗣️"I wouldn't mind putting a pair of blinkers on him."



Bow to hit bullseye? 1631: I tend to hope that they hit the target when I bet with the bullseye being a bonus and that was the way that I was approaching the Listed bumper at Newbury. Unfortunately the withdrawal of Go To War has had a big effect on the market with Bowenspark a not very appealing each-way price of 9/2. There's been solid money for the Nicholls pair and we heard from Orr earlier in the day that the trainer can't split them but the lads and lasses in the yard that the Betfair spokesman spoke to were with Fire Flyer. Masaccio wasn't far behind Bowenspark at Warwick and is now much closer in price to Daly's runner than was the case an hour or two back. He was second in a bumper at Ayr's Scottish Grand National meeting in 2021 and although that renewal didn't work out brilliantly, it is often contested by some decent sorts. In contrast, I'm not convinced that the Listed bumper at Cheltenham in which Meatloaf was second is always that good a contest but Nicholls has run some useful horses in it in the past and there was a lot to like about his run that day but nothing to leave you running scared if you're against him. Nicholls (Megan) confirms what we heard earlier in that there is nothing to be read into the jockey bookings for the Ditcheat runners. Meatloaf has taken over from his stablemate at the top of the betting; they're walking in. Shinji looks to be giving Twiston-Davies quite a hard time of things in front but the others all race kindly enough. You can accuse me of talking out of my pocket but I didn't think Bowenspark (fourth) looked in love with the ground but there were no concerns for the unconsidered Aslukgoes who denied Masaccio and Shinji who clearly has an engine. That's a big win for rookie trainer Ben Brookhouse with a runner owned by his father, Roger.

It's Billaway again! 🏇



Billaway survives a bad blunder at the ninth fence to plunder the Naas Farm Machinery Hunters Chase for a FOURTH successive year!



The 11-year-old looks primed to defend his Cheltenham Festival crown next month.@WillieMullinsNH | Patrick Mullins pic.twitter.com/A3xypJQC4N — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 11, 2023

Quay to success 1622: There's a none too thrilling 0-100 handicap hurdle coming up at Warwick in which there was some support for the in-form Waterloo Quay, trained by David Dennis. That money caught my eye with Dime Store Cowgirl easy enough to back in the face of a punt on Imperial Alex who was as long as 15/2 in the first shows. Waterloo Quay was beaten before the home turn but there were no such concerns for those who followed the money for Imperial Alex who hit the front two out only to make a mistake and open the door. He was in front again at the last and had just enough up this sleeve to win by about three parts of a length. The 9/4 favourite was winning for Tom Lacey and Johnny Burke who had been due to ride Love Envoi earlier in the day only for his star ride to be withdrawn on account of the ground.

Holding out for a Hero 1610: The day hasn't gone to plan for Nicholls but he saddles another favourite at Newbury in Holetown Hero, turned out quickly after winning at Taunton. The field are tightly grouped heading out on the far side with market rivals Russian Ruler and Arqoob to the fore, as is the market leader. The top three in the betting fill the top three places turning into the straight where Holetown Hero made a mistake and Russian Ruler kicked for home. Russian Ruler looked held when falling at the last having just been passed by Love Is Golden, a winner on debut for Moore and Niall Houlihan. Holetown Hero was a respectable second. The winner was sporting the same colours as Betfair Hurdle fourth Yorksea so they've enjoyed a fun and, presumably, profitable day at the races. There was plenty of chat about Nicholls using this day to put the final touches to his Cheltenham Festival preparations for some of his big names; I don't think any of his runners today fitted that category but it's been a pretty chastening afternoon despite his positive - and reasonable to me - take on events. It's more a sign of where he's at with championship horses but he does house a couple of exciting novices in Hermes Allen and Stage Star plus there's Bravemansgame, a winner on this card 12 months ago.

Cry Freedom 1553: There was an exciting finish to the handicap hurdle at Warwick with five in a line, more or less, at the last and a short run-in. Mister Freedom (13/2) emerged on top to collect for Sheena West and Marc Goldstein to deny the Skelton trained favourite. Luck and Cunningham are full of praise for the winner and seem to be having a ball at Warwick. The second travelled well but still seems to be learning how to race / battle. When I looked up, Bubble Dubi also seemed to be travelling very well but he got the second last wrong and didn't really get back on terms after that mistake; he was well backed this morning and seemed to be going well enough for me to remain interested in him, pending a look at the replay. Billaway, the current holder of the St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, is about to race at Naas in a contest that he's won for the last three seasons and is long odds-on. There are one or two lower key events from around the tracks, including the Newbury novice hurdle, before the traditionally strong and informative bumper at Newbury which now has slightly less depth to it following the withdrawal of third favourite Go To War. It was by no means plain sailing for Billaway but he did complete the four-timer. He did make one bad mistake and had to work really hard in the straight to prevail by about half a length under Patrick Mullins who has a big ride in the bumper at Navan on Sunday.

🏇🏆 Aucunrisque (9/1) holds off the challenge of Filey Bay to strike gold in the @Betfair Hurdle at @NewburyRacing, with @NickScholfield1 in the saddle!



👏 A fantastic season continues for @Chrisgordonrac1, who secures a double on the day!pic.twitter.com/0GWbzjJOAZ — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 11, 2023

Risque reward 1535: They're off on time with eight flights of hurdles to take. Aucunrisque has an uncontested lead with stablemate Highway One O Two prominent. Icare Allen has run no race but JP McManus' other pair are firmly in contention as is Teddy Blue. The latter was third but a long way behind Aucunrisque and Filey Bay who were separated by the width of the track. The Value Bet headline selection was returned at 9/1. It will be interesting to see the fractions that race was run at as nothing got involved from too far off the pace with the likes of Master Chewy never really closer than at the line. The front two did pull a long way clear though. It's a fine ride from Nick Scholfield while it's a big day for trainer Gordon who has a double on the card and who wasn't winning this race out of turn having gone close in recent renewals. Scholfield tells ITV Racing: "I'm just very grateful, one to be here and one to Chris Gordon to give me a fancied ride in the Betfair Hurdle. Just grateful to be riding a horse like this." The ever entertaining Gordon is with Chapman, birds of a feather and all that. "I told him to sit behind the leaders," Gordon says with a smile. " What did he do? He did a great job. This is one of those races that means me to me than most. It's better than winning a handicap at Cheltenham. I'm emotional." Scholfield tries to walk past but is called over by Chapman and Gordon then jumped in with "What were you doing you idiot?" Fun and games all round. The remaining places were filled by Teddy Blue, Yorksea, Monviel and Master Chewy. That's a fine performance from Gary Moore in saddling two runners to hit the frame. I want to see the replay but Monviel very much caught my eye in the straight.

Betfair Hurdle 1520: The focus is firmly on one of the biggest handicap hurdles of the season. Filey Bay retains favouritism from Rubaud while support has gradually come for No Ordinary Joe who is 7/1 with Master Chewy drifting out to 9s. Monviel, Aucunrisque and Teddy Blue are all at around 11/1. Prior to that there is the Opera Hat from Naas and I'll keep an eye out on action there. I'm with No Ordinary Joe and Icare Allen at Newbury although there's no market support for the latter. I've nothing against Filey Bay bar his price in a competitive renewal. Onemorefortheroad is one that I can see going well at 33/1 with the extra places in mind and Barry Orr has just been on to say that Betfair have held the six places. I wasn't too excited about the claims of either Rubaud (whose form got a knock at Huntingdon with the defeat of Rare Edition) or Master Chewy who is plenty short enough for me given what he's achieved. In Ireland, Magic Daze has taken them along but the well-backed Dinoblue (as she was prior to disappointing at Cheltenham last month) is in pursuit. Dinoblue got in a bit close to the second last and lost momentum at a vital point of the race; she battled back and looked to almost get back on terms but Magic Daze (9/4) kept digging and ran on well to take the spoils. Elimay never laid a glove on the principals. Nicholls on Racing TV: "Hitman ran a good race. We ended up doing plenty and missed the last ditch when we needed one; he ran okay. Greaneteen probably ran exactly the same as he did here two years ago, Harry said it doesn't suit him around here. Two years ago he finished third here and went to Cheltenham and ran a blinder. "If Rubaud jumps he's got a chance, he is a novice, it's all about jumping."

Wake up and smell the Coffey 1509: They're words that might have been shouted at Jonbon mid-race but I don't think Henderson will have been too disheartened by that performance nor, on paper, by the result at Uttoxeter. I'll be heading to the replay of that handicap once I've signed off but Mister Coffey warmed up for his tilt at the National Hunt Chase by finishing a close second to Gutepan Collonges (4/1) who collected the feature for Longsdon and Hughes. At some point out of my hearing, Coleman has spoken to Racing TV about Jonbon with Luck introducing the post-interview discussion with the words 'it clearly felt better than it looked' so the jockey, not surprisingly, retains faith in the exciting novice chaser. Venetia Williams trained the Game Spirit Chase winner and told ITV Racing: "He's the fastest thing I've ever had." When asked where next she replied: "Probably straight to the Champion Chase." Funambule Sivola was second in the Queen Mother Champion Chase last year, rewarding followers of the ante-post Value Bet column.

🏇🏆 Funambule Sivola makes it back-to-back victories in the (Grade 2) @BetfairExchange Game Spirit Chase at @NewburyRacing, for @VenetiaWRacing!pic.twitter.com/AXybX09C42 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 11, 2023

Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase 1453: The Nicholls bandwagon has lost a wheel with defeats for McFabulous, Hitman and Barbados Buck's (plus Flemenstide). Can Greaneteen buck the trend? Yes. That's surely the answer but stranger things have happened. Chapman wanders over to the favourite's trainer in the paddock: "This race will improve him for coming into Cheltenham; we have left plenty to work in but he's in great shape and will hopefully go well," Nicholls tells him. "He's a tough, genuine horse and hopefully there's more to come." Nicholls goes on to say that McFabulous returned with an irregular heartbeat so had a valid excuse for his lacklustre performance. The Game Spirit field are at the post with Greaneteen 8/15 and Malystic 5/1. I can't see this favourite being beaten. He looks to have taken quite a fierce hold down the straight for the first time though. Well, well, well.......Funambule Sivola retains his crown, beating Elixir du Nutz, Greaneteen and Malystic. A good, solid performance from a useful sort who may well have had this race as 'his Cheltenham' whereas the favourite still has his big day to come. It wasn't the worst performance from Greaneteen who, I thought, was a shade keen early, missed the odd fence and blew up in the straight before rallying. It's obviously not ideal but I wouldn't be writing him off.

Well, this was a lot closer than expected 😬



Jonbon wins the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase after a gritty performance from Calico 🥇



He's THREE from THREE over fences! 😎#ITVRacing | @WarwickRaces pic.twitter.com/YQ37nSJo1u — ITV Racing (@itvracing) February 11, 2023

Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase 1442: All that excitement meant there wasn't much build-up to the Grade Two contest at Warwick where Jonbon leads sole rival Calico as they head down the back straight, seven from home. Skelton is trying to put it up to the favourite and sent Calico four clear but the favourite closed back up again by the turn. I think it took Aidan Coleman by surprise and it was an enterprising ride by Skelton which gave us all a little bit of excitement. That wasn't impressive, and he edged slightly right at a couple of fences, but it's hard to impress in those circumstances. Cunningham believes any bookmaker who doesn't push Jonbon out for the Sporting Life Arkle should give up the game which is an enjoyably forthright opinion but I'm not sure they will act on it. I think Jonbon knew he was 1/16 and had gone to sleep but Cunningham doesn't believe he travelled like the horse he thought he was. Betfair Sportsbook have gone 2/1 (I'm not sure from what) whereas Unibet, the only firm with a representative at Warwick, were unchanged.

🏇🏆 Dominant - Zanza absolutely loves it at @NewburyRacing, and bolts up in the (Grade 2) @Betfair Denman Chase for @PJHobbs1!



👏 That's his FIFTH victory from just SIX runs at the track!pic.twitter.com/PynpiKNbWk — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 11, 2023

Three thousand winners 1435: That landmark for Hobbs is confirmed and winning rider O'Brien tells ITV Racing: "Amazing achievement and I'm very lucky to ride a small amount of them. "He's a few pounds better around here. It's a great race to win and put a few pounds on his back." The lass leading Zanza in is in tears and tells Alice Plunkett: "I absolutely idolise him." Zanza's sole course defeat came in the Betfair Hurdle and he wasn't beaten too far that day either. Hobbs has another live chance in Monviel. Hobbs is with Chapman: "It's extraordinary. All his best form is around here. "It's taken us a long time to do it (reach 3,000). I suppose Rooster Booster was extraordinary; he was pretty amazing. And more recently Defi du Seuil. "I'm going to be around for a long time but Johnson (White, assistant trainer) will be joining us on the licence very soon, he's got a few younger owners to bring on board so that will help. While we're mentioning that, there are lots of staff who have been with us for a very long time." I didn't quite catch what Hobbs said after that but he named a few names and I'm sure paid full and deserving tribute to his team.

Ahead of the @Betfair Hurdle at @NewburyRacing on Saturday, here's a quick look at the leading trainers with Handicap Hurdlers at the course since 2013...

Betfair Denman Chase 1417: "Probably a bit soft for him at Kempton and he made one really bad mistake. He's got to bounce back from that but you go back to his two runs earlier in the season and he's got a good chance. He's in the Ryanair which is a possible but he always runs well at Aintree and I'd say we'd end up there." So says Nicholls of Hitman on ITV Racing. The Bowl at Aintree would look to be the obvious next port of call if Hitman proves his stamina for three miles. Hitman is the 2/1 favourite which is probably about right but he isn't a horse that has worked his way into my heart yet and I'd rather be against than with. David Bass has been collared by Matt Chapman on the way into the paddock and tells him: "He's probably got to improve again. This is probably the best race he's run in." Does He Know can cause problems pre-race and he's been allowed to go straight to post which he has done steadily enough. Bass wasn't ruling out the prospect of victory in talking to Chapman and Mick Fitzgerald reports that his mount 'looks a picture'. Nicholls (Megan) hopes Hitman proves her wrong but she doesn't trust him and doesn't believe that he does an awful lot when he comes under pressure. He's 9/4 with Fanion d'Estruval 5/2 just before the off. But the latter has already spat the dummy out after only a couple of fences; there's plenty of time for him to work his way back into it. They've crossed the water and it's hard to split Eldorado Allen and Hitman who have both travelled better than the majority of their rivals. Sam Brown pulled up before the tenth. Course specialist Zanza dots up - his fifth win in a row at the track - from Hitman with Does He Know a decent third. That was quite an entertaining race. Tom O'Brien certainly enjoyed it, giving it a big celebration as he crossed the line aboard the 16/1 shot and there's a suggestion that it could have been Philip Hobbs' 3000th winner.

Good Gordon 1400: It's been a decent day so far for trainer Chris Gordon with a winner and a second and he's got two runners in the Betfair Hurdle, both of which he seems quite keen on and he's not alone as one of the pair is the headline selection for Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column and the other has been nominated by Simon Holt. Pays your money, takes your choice. Over to Warwick for the Listed Mares' Hurdle which is missing the headline attraction, Love Envoi. Theatre Glory is the new favourite and should appreciate the 'quick' ground. She is thought to have a good deal of improvement in her but she'll probably not to deliver on some of that progress in order to beat a decent yardstick in Molly Ollys Wishes. Another Henderson trained mare is due to be in action at Exeter tomorrow with Luccia set to put the finishing touches to her Cheltenham Festival tilt. It's always nice to have something to look forward to, like an ante-post ticket or similar. The big two pulled clear on the side of the track but Theatre Glory (4/7) was back in front turning into the straight and came home untroubled. The same stable won the race 12 months ago with Marie's Rock.

Significant non-runner 1349: It may not be the last time that those words are mentioned / typed today. Deere Mark has been taken out of the Betfair Hurdle which means that the field is reduced to 16 and that, I think, will affect the extra place terms on offer. The sponsor's Barry Orr did say that 17 would need to run for the six places to stand when interviewed this morning. Meanwhile, the second race is well underway. There's a circuit to go but Barbados Buck's has already received a reminder or two for his troubles. Annual Invictus leads as he did when winning at Cheltenham in November. Annual Invictus wins at 6/1. That reminded me of the Derby (?) game in the arcades where the runners were on rails and all of them edged forwards and backwards for the first half of the 'race, changing position constantly. They were going from last to first and first to last and drifting in and out but there was nothing wrong with the effort put in by the winner. As for the rest of them........they may well soon be seen in a point-to-point field near you.

📝 Analyst Verdict 📝



Support for North 1342: Bridge North featured among the ITV Racing market movers at the top of their programme and I wouldn't be in a rush to rule out any of the field in the Betfair Multiples Offer Every Saturday Handicap Hurdle. Ben Linfoot has put up Regarding Ruth in this three mile contest in which few, if any, of the runners come into the race in any sort of form. Quite a few promised plenty in their youth but for whatever reason haven't been able to deliver on those early signs and most have something to prove. I think this looks a little easier than the races Barbados Buck's has contested the last twice and, as such, the joint-favourite would get my vote if forced. Jay Bee Why was a horse that I thought would progress as a youngster but he has his stamina to prove over this trip as well as his current well-being. Nicholls (Megan) reports that Barbados Buck's just didn't take to fences and is enjoying life again back over the smaller obstacles.

🐴🟢 Thriller! Messire Des Obeaux (8/1) reels in Knight In Dubai late on to bag the prize at @WarwickRaces, for Alan King!



💪 A cracking ride from @Dazjacob10!pic.twitter.com/OeUQ9oCDg4 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 11, 2023

No Love 1325: Love Envoi has been withdrawn at Warwick. Cunningham asks the rhetorical question as to whether they would run under the same ground conditions at Cheltenham in a month's time. Luck spoke to rider Johnny Burke earlier and reports that the jockey was perfectly happy with the ground and Luck asks, again rhetorically, what has changed? It is disappointing all round. A glance at the revised betting reveals that there is still an odds-on favourite in Theatre Glory although she's very closely matched on official figures with Molly Ollys Wishes. They are almost set for the first where Stolen Silver is the 6/5 favourite and he would be a deserved winner. They've completed a circuit and all is tickety-boo. Stolen Silver and Mackenburg look beaten before four out. Heartbreak for the Skeltons as a brave Knight In Dubai did everything but win only to be collared by Messire Des Obeaux. Luck greeted the result with a cry of 'what a ride by Daryl Jacob!' and from Cunningham's comments afterwards, it rather seems as though his colleague had backed the winner. Those of you who read Jacob's Sporting Life column certainly wouldn't have been put off the 8/1 chance. They were standing close to Dan Skelton as they watched the race and the beaten trainer's comments as they crossed the line reportedly differed somewhat. That will have been a popular victory for King and his team as they've worked hard to get Messire Des Obeaux back on the track after injury and he's clearly still got the heart for the game.

🗣️ "I'm hoping he'll sit just off the pace and strike in the straight..."



🗣️ "I'm hoping he'll sit just off the pace and strike in the straight..."

McFabulous character 1315: The favourite was on his toes a little in the preliminaries but that's just him apparently with Megan Nicholls describing him as 'a character'. She added that he needed plenty of room in his races and he should get that in this three deep field. They are off and racing with best turned out Coeur Serein the whipper-in. McFabulous showing signs of that character perhaps as he was ridden along, received a reminder and dropped off the other two runners on the far side before being pulled up. That wasn't in the script. Unanswered Prayers, who wasn't unbacked, has made every yard thus far and has travelled the better of the pair but Coeur Serein is still there. Coeur Serein, the outsider of three, gallops past his rival on landing after the last and wins well for Jonjo O'Neill. He was returned at 13/2. "They always say back the outsider of three don't they?" adds Nicholls (Megan).

On your marks 1302: Uttoxeter is underway and the other cards will follow soon after, including Naas where the BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Mares Chase is a contest to tune in for given it features Elimay (winner of the last two renewals), Magic Daze and Dinoblue who has been backed to odds-on. There's a lot to keep an eye on with West Ham v Chelsea half an hour old, more Six Nations action and England playing their first game of the Women's T-20 World Cup. It promises to be a highly entertaining day of sport although any day that starts with the news that Australia were bowled out in a session has already fulfilled that brief. The opening contest at Uttoxeter went the way of Benign Dictator (9/1) for Olly Murphy and Fergus Gregory - did you see Ben Coley has a 140/1 selection joint-leader in Singapore? - .while there was an exciting start to proceedings at Naas with Sir Allen battling back to win at 10/3. McFabulous is 4/6 to complete a hat-trick for Nicholls in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Novices' Limited Handicap Chase after victories for Enrilo and Bravemansgame. He's not as good as the latter but he should be good enough to win this despite the weight concession.

Betfair Barry 1251: Betfair's Barry Orr spoke to Stanley about the firm's offers and market movers at Newbury. "Six places for each-way punters on the Betfair Sportsbook (as long as 17 run) and Filey Bay has been favourite all the way through. Aucunrisque has come in for a bit of support, we have seen some money for Master Chewey. It's a great spread of money in the race. "Paul (Nicholls) has three short ones and Hitman is the middle leg of the treble and is probably the weakest of the three. He bled the last day and got everything his own way at Haydock; he is quite a divisive horse. Paul has always held him in high regard and everyone's waiting to see this big, massive performance; perhaps today's the day. "Nothing is being backed against Greaneteen and McFabulous and that's the double that everyone wants to be on; it's coming in around 6/4 at the moment. "Paul runs two in the bumper - I was really taken with Fire Fly - but he was saying he couldn't separate them so read nothing into jockey bookings. All the girls and guys in the yard that I was talking to are with Fire Fly."

When two tribes go to War(wick) 1245: Graham Cunningham is joined by Nick Luck to preview the Warwick card and the former points out that the first four favourites are all odds-on and that quadruple pays only 5/2 or thereabouts. GC is disappointed by the turnout for the Kingmaker Novices' Chase but he's still excited to see Jonbon saying: "I think he's the business and he should be winning by half the run-in if he's the horse I think he is. "Today, he's on a bit of a hiding to nothing. I think he's a very good jumper. I've been really impressed by Jonbon here at Warwick and then at Sandown. He passed the eye test and he passed the time test. "I hope all goes well as I'm billing this year's Sporting Life Arkle as a Sprinter Sacre and a Douvan and all those races. It could be a classic Anglo-Irish clash with Jonbon and El Fabiolo as long as all goes well today." They go on to look at the mares' hurdle and point out that Love Envoi has a new question to answer having raced almost exclusively on softer ground and she does face useful rivals proven under today's conditions. A chink of light for the layers perhaps?

Difference of opinion 1230: The Racing TV preview show has commenced and Tom Stanley believes Hitman will outclass the opposition in the Betfair Denman Chase which is fast becoming a minority opinion despite him being favourite. Megan Nicholls is running through the card with Stanley and puts up Eldorado Allen in the Grade Two Chase rather than her father's horse who isn't one she has maximum confidence in. He needs plenty of space to show his best apparently and he should get that this afternoon as it's a small field and there's plenty of room at Newbury. The Timeform race of the day is the Betfair Hurdle and their Lewis Tomlinson is just running through that contest with Nick Lightfoot in the studio. The well backed Master Chewey is Timeform's top-rated runner in the race and those ratings and more asides can be found via the tweet above. He represents Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies who have a fine record in the race, saddling the close second last year and winning it with Al Dancer, Ballyandy and Splash Of Ginge. Both Lightfoot and Timeform's Dan Barber (in the studio) are with Teddy Blue whose stablemate Yorksea has proved popular among the Sporting Life tipsters.

Castle ruins 1215: There's a disappointing turnout for the Warwick Castle Handicap Chase that opens the, er, Warwick card. I thought it was an excellent initiative when first announced and the race has generally held up quite well with the likes of Taquin du Seuil, Clondaw Castle, Two For Gold and Celebre d'Allen good quality winners and providing intrigue for the spring festivals. This year's renewal is underwhelming although few would begrudge the consistent Stolen Silver a valuable success while Daryl Jacob will consider it a job well done if Messire Des Obeaux comes home with his head in front and he told his Sporting Life column that he expected the track to suit the veteran. The Mares' Hurdle looks booked for Love Envoi, although I note that Matt Brocklebank has opposed her in the Saturday Bankers feature, and Hullnback is also odds-on in the novices' hurdle. I don't expect Gitche Gumee to beat him but I am interested in Alan King's runner who is already in my My Stable tracker. Hartur d'Oudairies is very solid at the top of the market in the following handicap for Dan and Harry Skelton but there is money for Bubble Dubi against him which is of keen interest as Stuart Edmunds usually knows what he has at his disposal. The Skeltons have another leading fancy in the penultimate race while I'm quite keen on joint market leader Favour And Fortune for King and Tom Cannon in the closing bumper. He won well at Southwell and this race doesn't look as competitive as numbers might suggest. So, every favourite wins! That won't happen but I was struggling to find a great deal to get excited about on the card.

🗣️ "5/1 is a very big price"



👀 "I'll be happy backing him at 11/4"

Are you game? 1153: I'm in no rush to oppose Greaneteen in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase. He's a likeable sort whose form exceeds his rivals and both the course and conditions should be absolutely fine for him. The Betfair Denman Chase has a more appealing look to it though as Hitman is a relatively short-priced favourite despite having pulled up last time on his first attempt over three miles. Nicholls fancied him for the King George and the Betfair ambassador told his column 'I think three miles on decent ground is just what Hitman wants' but Hitman still has to go out and prove it. This is a Grade Two and has the opposition to match whereas Hitman certainly has the potential to develop into a Grade One performer and his class may well help offset any stamina concerns. Fanion D'Estruval is the obvious threat and may enjoy this test more than lugging big weights around in handicaps; the application of cheekpieces suggest he will be well primed for this decent prize. Eldorado Allen - last year's winner, now penalised - is also tried in that headgear and has probably been running as well as could have been expected this season while the stamina laden Does He Know is certainly entitled to take his chance in this company and could be the fly in the ointment. All in all, I think there are reasons enough to oppose Hitman in a race that has thrown up its fair share of surprises in recent years.

No tune on Obeaux 1129: Unfortunately the Kingmakers Novices' Chase at Warwick has been reduced to just two runners with Haddex des Obeaux joining Bass Rock on the sidelines. That's not a hugely appealing sight for racegoers with Jonbon now set to enjoy little more than a racecourse gallop and a complete turn-off for those wanting a bet. I don't suppose Henderson will mind in the slightest but I wonder whether it is the ideal preparation for bigger targets ahead? Of course, Jonbon did face a relatively competitive task on his chase debut at the course when beating Monmiral and West Cork but he wasn't put under the sort of pressure that we saw in the Irish Arkle last weekend. That was a well contested Grade One run at a good clip and it should have taught the runners a good deal more than Jonbon will learn in hacking around Warwick this afternoon. A race run at championship pace will be a different ball game. It may be too simplistic a comparison but we only have to go back to 2021 and Envoi Allen who was sent off at 4/9 at the Cheltenham Festival on the back of three wins over fences where he was sent off at 1/14, 2/11 and 1/2 and beat a total of 12 rivals. He looked unsettled from the off and duly fell at the fourth. Connections may not want too hard a race heading into a big meeting but surely they would prefer to actually have a race. Or perhaps not. Either way, Jonbon's supporters won't know how his fencing holds up under real pressure until it's too late. Maybe that's just all part of the fun. It's going back a little longer than I had realised - heavy sigh - but I was at Warwick for the 1999 running of the Kingmaker Novices' Chase but opted to spend the race in the bar as it was a two-runner affair and of little interest. It turned out to be a decent contest with Flagship Uberalles beating Tresor de Mai by a head and it looked even better a month later when the pair filled the same two positions in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival. Another fine advert for my shrewdness. I'm away to go and pretend that 24 years haven't lapsed since then.

Your Daly winner 1105: I was disappointed to see that the opening quotes of 17/2 and 8/1 about Bowenspark in the closing Betfair Racing Only Better Podcast Bumper didn't last very long with Henry Daly's dual winner going as low as 4/1. He is now heading in the other direction which is good news (especially as I prefer to play each-way) and may yet persuade me to release the moths as I've been very impressed by the manner of his performances and I think the form of his latest run at Warwick will stand up well. Indeed, the third home that day re-opposes and it could be argued that Masaccio is entitled to finish a good bit closer given that he was having his first outing after a lengthy lay-off and I wouldn't be in a rush to knock Alan King's runner who also makes some appeal at 10/1. It is Bowenspark that I primarily want to be with though. My far from faultless and encyclopedic memory hasn't landed on any notable bumper performers from Daly's yard and it seems significant to me that Bowenspark has been precocious enough to win two races in that sphere given that the stable's runners are often given plenty of time and patience to reach their peak. There may well be a touch of nostalgia involved as I was weaned on watching Captain Forster's old-fashioned chasers at Towcester and other Midlands venues and Daly has continued in a vaguely similar fashion from Downton Hall Stables but I have been impressed by Bowenspark and will be disappointed - and possibly poorer - if he doesn't at least make the frame in the finale.

We're all going on a summer holiday 1038: It's a bit early for Cliff to be singing at Wimbledon - although no doubt it will be raining by then - but there must be a few out there who are hoping that Filey Bay - a resort in Yorkshire and a brand of whiskey it seems - might just pay for a few days away. As those from Cornwall will know, an emmet is the dialect name for the tourists down that way but I don't suppose that Emmet Mullins will be at Newbury for the quality of the air. Mullins made a huge splash on the British racing scene with the exploits of The Shunter and there seemed to be a time when we expected him to be housing a rabbit in every hat. That hasn't proved to be the case with only one of his 13 runners here landing the spoils last season (admittedly that was Noble Yeats in the Grand National) but this campaign stands at five winners from 11 runners to which Filey Bay has contributed twice. The Shunter burst onto the scene with victory in the Greatwood and Mullins saddled the ante-post favourite for this season's renewal in Thousand Tears but he drifted to a remarkable 18/1 on the day and was pulled up; he has since unseated and finished last of 14. Filey Bay has a very different profile having already won twice for the yard and he simply looks to be a progressive individual who is beginning to fulfil the promise he showed for another yard. The point in mentioning Thousand Tears is that the bookmakers don't seem terribly keen in taking a chance with the Mullins' runners for understandable reasons and that Filey Bay looks short enough at 3/1 and 7/2; it would be no surprise to see a drift. His presence at the head of the betting does mean that there are one or two chalked up a little longer and I'd expected No Ordinary Joe to be two or three points shorter given his profile and connections. Nicky Henderson has a fine record in the Betfair Hurdle as does owner JP McManus whose colours are also carried by Filey Bay and Icare Allen; there's no support for the latter at present and he's out to 12/1. It's those two McManus runners that appeal most to me while I could also be tempted to get Onemorefortheroad onside as long as I can get the sixth extra place and 33/1. Onemorefortheroad ran like a drain behind Monviel last time and certainly isn't as well handicapped as a number of his opponents potentially are but he's back to a winning mark and is a course and distance winner who has his preferred conditions. I also like his running style for this contest (usually prominent) and while it's a stretch to see him winning, it's not difficult to envisage him finishing in the first six.

"I don't want to miss this horse" | Betfair Hurdle preview

Power moves 1021: Recently gleaned from the pages of Twitter, below are Paddy Power's market movers for Newbury. 1315 Unanswered Prayers 9/4 from 11/4 1425 Hitman 9/4 from 11/4 1500 Malystic 13/2 from 17/2 1535 No Ordinary Joe 9/1 from 10s 1610 Holetown Hero 9/4 from 11/4 1643 Meatloaf 10/3 from 7/2 Three of the above are trained by Paul Nicholls and this has long been a day that the Somerset handler has targeted. It's a little surprising to see Holetown Hero turned out again so quickly but the Daily Tips On betting.betfair.com Novices' Hurdle wouldn't be the strongest race of its kind to have been run at Newbury so perhaps Nicholls felt it was too good an opportunity to pass up. I was glancing at the list of market movers on the Oddschecker pages and Eurkash caught the eye in the 1555. There are two absentees from the line-up which will have affected the odds but there still seems to have been plenty of support for Paul Webber's runner (20/1 > 6s) for whom Brian Hughes looks a significant booking. It could be a decent day for Hughes who has fancied rides for Kerry Lee and Charlie Longsdon with the latter saddling Guetepan Collonges in the feature; he can make the most of the weight he receives from rivals, including the Cheltenham Festival bound Mister Coffey.

1010: Hello and welcome. The Betfair Hurdle is one of my favourite races of the year for no better reasons than I've actually managed to back the winner once or twice and that I've enjoyed some good days out at Newbury over the years. There's also that sense that Cheltenham is just around the corner and some of the performances - and runners - are enough to whet the appetite for what's to come. Not to mention that both are precursors of spring for the optimistic souls keen to see the back of winter. Conditions aren't terribly winterlike in Berkshire with the going good, good to firm in places while the customary heavy ground at Warwick is a positively bone dry good, good to soft in places. This has been forecast from a long way out so there aren't too many non-runners to cross off your racecards which is probably just as well as there aren't too many runners in some of them.